The Maserati MC20 Coupe set a new autonomous world speed record

THE Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC), in collaboration with Politecnico di Milano—Italy’s largest scientific-technological university—has partnered with Maserati and the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida to embark on a groundbreaking high-tech initiative during the renowned competition’s stop in Cape Canaveral, Florida. This project is part of MOST, Italy’s National Center for Sustainable Mobility, which focuses on advancing research, innovation, and infrastructure for scalable, eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Returning to the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility (LLF) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the Indy Autonomous Challenge aimed to push the limits of autonomous technology. The LLF, famed for NASA’s Space Shuttle landings, boasts one of the world’s longest runways at 15,000 feet, now serving as a vital hub for aerospace and autonomous innovation.

The PoliMOVE-MSU team, part of the AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Driving Autonomous) division of Politecnico di Milano, developed the cutting-edge AI driver software that powered the autonomous Maserati MC20 Coupé. Guided entirely by artificial intelligence and without a human behind the wheel, the MC20 achieved a record-breaking 318km/h, surpassing the previous world record of 310km/h, also set by the same team in 2022 with an IAC AV-21 racecar.

This new milestone marks a major advancement in high-speed autonomous driving, reinforcing how the knowledge gained from competitive autonomous racing can directly influence the future development of road-ready vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The record-breaking Maserati MC20 Coupé builds on a history of innovation. Previously, in November 2024, the same model set the benchmark for the fastest autonomous production car, clocking 285km/h at the Piacenza Military Airport in Italy. Now, at Cape Canaveral, Maserati has once again showcased the excellence of Italian engineering, proving the durability and reliability of its autonomous driving algorithms under extreme high-speed conditions.

Following the record attempt, a second Maserati, the MC20 Cielo convertible, continued the celebration by joining the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida convoy. This car, already recognized for its participation in the 2023 historic 1000 Miglia in Italy—where it drove approximately 60km in autonomous mode—will now parade through the United States, representing the innovation and craftsmanship of Italian automotive research on a global stage.

This ambitious collaboration between the Indy Autonomous Challenge, Politecnico di Milano, Maserati, and the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida marks a critical step forward in autonomous vehicle development. Beyond setting records, the partnership aims to pioneer new technological breakthroughs, accelerate the path toward commercial autonomous vehicles, and advance safety and performance in both competitive motorsports and everyday urban mobility.

By pushing the boundaries of innovation, this initiative is helping to solve real-world transportation challenges, paving the way for smarter, safer, and more sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.