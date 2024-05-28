The Next Chapter Of Electrified Mobility: Nissan E-Power

NISSAN, renowned for its innovation in electric vehicles (EVs), is poised to advance electrified mobility with its pioneering e-POWER technology. Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd, the official distributor of Nissan vehicles in Malaysia, unveiled the exciting potential of e-POWER to visitors and car buyers at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024.

The e-POWER drive system represents a breakthrough unique to Nissan, utilising a petrol engine and a Lithium-ion battery to power an electric motor that exclusively propels the wheels. Functioning akin to an electric car, e-POWER delivers instantaneous torque and boasts lower tailpipe emissions and running costs compared to traditional combustion engines—all without requiring external charging. Additionally, e-POWER incorporates regenerative braking to help maintain battery levels.

Nissan e-POWER stands out as an innovative and award-winning electric-drive powertrain, integrating an internal combustion engine with an electric motor. Notably, the wheels are solely propelled by the high-output motor, akin to an EV, offering immediate throttle response and impressive torque delivery. Recognised as the “Technology of the Year” by the Automotive Researchers & Journalists’ Conference of Japan (RJC) in 2021, the e-POWER system underscores Nissan’s commitment to technological advancement.

The system’s motor control, powertrain integration, and battery management technologies leverage Nissan’s extensive expertise in EV development. Comprising a Lithium-ion battery, a high-power electric motor, inverter, generator, and combustion engine with class-leading thermal efficiency, e-POWER offers a refined driving experience with less frequent engine operation compared to conventional hybrids.

Operating distinctively from conventional self-charging hybrids, e-POWER’s intelligent control system autonomously regulates engine operation based on various factors, resulting in a quieter and refined driving experience. At low to medium speeds, the vehicle predominantly relies on the electric motor for propulsion, akin to an EV, while the engine optimally generates electricity at higher speeds or during strong acceleration.

Moreover, e-POWER facilitates single-pedal driving, similar to EVs, by significantly reducing brake pedal operation through regenerative braking, which not only slows the vehicle but also replenishes the battery. This innovative technology promises to revolutionise the driving experience and pave the way for a sustainable automotive future.