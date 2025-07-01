Toyota Malaysia launches 2025 GR Yaris, GR Corolla, and Corolla GR Sport

UMW TOYOTA MOTOR SDN BHD has unveiled three highly anticipated models, the 2025 GR Yaris, GR Corolla, and Corolla GR Sport, during the closing of Toyota Gazoo Racing Season 7. These models, inspired by Toyota Gazoo Racing’s motorsport heritage, aim to redefine performance vehicles in Malaysia. Designed for both thrill-seeking enthusiasts and everyday drivers, they showcase Toyota’s commitment to engineering excellence, style, and versatility.

2025 GR Yaris: Competition-Tuned Craftsmanship for the Road

The 2025 GR Yaris brings rally-inspired engineering to Malaysian roads. Powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged G16E-GTS engine, it delivers 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission for ultimate driver engagement. Its GR-Four all-wheel-drive system, derived from Toyota’s World Rally Championship experience, ensures unmatched control across various terrains.

The GR Yaris features advanced cooling systems, a refined suspension for sharp handling, and aerodynamic upgrades like the Functional MATRIX Ver.2 design. Inside, a driver-focused cockpit boasts a 12.3-inch GR Full TFT meter, ergonomic controls, and race-inspired accents. Available in four colours, including the striking Precious Metal, the GR Yaris starts at RM315,600.

2025 GR Corolla: Motorsport Performance for the Streets

The 2025 GR Corolla raises the bar for hot hatches with its G16E-GTS 1.6-litre turbocharged engine, delivering 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque. Paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, it features the GR-Four AWD system for exceptional traction and stability. Enhanced suspension and aerodynamics, including widened wheel arches and triple exhaust outlets, reflect its rally-bred DNA.

Inside, rally-tuned seats, a digital performance display, and premium finishes emphasize both function and style. Available in vibrant colours like Emotional Red 2 and Platinum White Pearl Mica, the GR Corolla starts at RM367,000, blending bold design with cutting-edge engineering.

2025 Corolla GR Sport: Everyday Practicality Meets Sporty Elegance

For those seeking a balance of sportiness and everyday comfort, the 2025 Corolla GR Sport delivers. Powered by a 1.8-litre engine paired with a 10-speed Sport Sequential Shiftmatic CVT, it offers smooth acceleration and engaging manual mode. Its dynamic design features a two-tone exterior, GR-specific honeycomb grille, and redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels.

The interior combines premium suede and leather with sporty red stitching, while modern conveniences like a 10-inch high-definition audio system, wireless charging, and Toyota Safety Sense enhance both comfort and safety. Starting at RM149,800, the Corolla GR Sport is available in stylish two-tone options, including Platinum White Pearl Mica with a Black Roof.

These launches reaffirm Toyota’s position as a leader in performance innovation, catering to a wide range of driving preferences while staying true to its promise of delivering vehicles that move the world.