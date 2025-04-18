Volvo unveils electrified new S90 sedan

VOLVO CARS has officially unveiled the updated Volvo S90, a sleek and sophisticated evolution of its flagship sedan, now featuring a comprehensive suite of premium design elements, cutting-edge technology, and electrified powertrains aimed at enhancing comfort, safety and driving experience.

The new S90 embodies the Swedish automaker’s shift towards full electrification, offering both plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid variants. It blends modern Scandinavian aesthetics with advanced functionality, reaffirming Volvo’s commitment to innovation and sustainable luxury.

From the outside, the refreshed S90 presents a more contemporary and refined appearance. The redesigned front and rear fascias give the sedan a more assertive and polished silhouette, complemented by clean lines and an updated front grille with bold graphic detailing. A sculpted bonnet, reworked front wings, and a sharper front bumper contribute to the S90’s poised stance.

Signature design elements such as the Thor’s Hammer LED headlights have been reimagined with slimmer proportions and stretch all the way to the grille, now incorporating Volvo’s latest Matrix LED technology to enhance visibility in all conditions. At the rear, newly styled taillights integrate seamlessly with the overall design for a cohesive finish.

The interior of the S90 receives a major overhaul, with new high-grade materials and a focus on human-centric technology. A larger, free-standing 11.2-inch centre display is now the focal point of the dashboard, paired with Volvo’s latest infotainment system. This next-generation user interface delivers a smoother, faster experience and supports over-the-air software updates, ensuring the vehicle remains up-to-date over time.

As a plug-in hybrid, the new S90 offers up to 80 kilometres of pure electric range (WLTP), making it possible for many users to complete their daily drives without emitting any tailpipe emissions. The electrified powertrain also delivers stronger performance when needed, supported by data from Volvo Cars which shows that nearly half the distance travelled in recent plug-in hybrid Volvos has been completed using electric power alone.

For those preferring a traditional setup, the S90 is also available with a mild hybrid powertrain—a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with front-wheel drive–offering a refined balance of power and fuel efficiency.

Comfort has also been prioritised, with the S90 benefitting from improved sound insulation and an adaptive suspension system fitted as standard. These upgrades, combined with the luxury-oriented cabin, create a serene driving environment for both driver and passengers.

Safety remains central to the S90’s appeal. Built around a robust safety cage, the sedan includes a suite of active safety systems. Among them is Volvo’s Pilot Assist feature, which supports the driver by maintaining speed, adapting to traffic, and offering gentle steering assistance to help keep the car centred in its lane—even in stop-and-go traffic or on single-lane roads.

The updated model also allows for a high degree of personalisation. Customers can choose from a palette of sophisticated exterior colours, including two new metallic additions—Aurora Silver and Mulberry Red. Stylish new diamond-cut alloy wheels with a mix of polished aluminium and high-gloss black detailing further elevate the vehicle’s visual presence.

The new Volvo S90 will initially go on sale in China this June, with additional markets expected to follow later in the year. Positioned as a key offering for Volvo’s Asian portfolio, the S90, alongside the forthcoming all-electric ES90, will ensure the brand continues to appeal to customers seeking a safe, elegant and technologically advanced luxury sedan.