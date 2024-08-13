WTCA introduces locally-assembled GAC GS3 Emzoom in the Asean region

WTCA Automotif (M) Sdn. Bhd. (WTCA), a subsidiary of Warisan TC Holdings Berhad, has announced the introduction of the locally-assembled GAC GS3 Emzoom in right-hand drive for the ASEAN region. This achievement comes in response to high demand and is aimed at offering more attractive and affordable pricing for customers.

GAC GS3 Emzoom: CKD Initiative and Availability

Transition to CKD Units: As of August 10, 2024, WTCA will cease accepting bookings for Completely Built Up (CBU) units of the GAC GS3 Emzoom. Existing CBU bookings can be converted to Completely Knocked Down (CKD) units. The CKD GAC GS3 Emzoom will be available in the Premium-R variant, priced at RM126,800. It will come in five colors: Salt Lake Blue, Asphalt Black, Superstar Silver, Graphite Grey, and Frost White.

Production Timeline: The CKD and local assembly project, initiated on May 11, 2023, involved over RM60 million in upgrades to production facilities. The first model rolled out from the Segambut plant in February 2024, with full production beginning in April 2024. The first GAC GS3 Emzoom was launched as a fully imported unit on April 18, 2024.



Customer Appreciation and Special Offers

Exclusive Offer: Customers experiencing a wait of over three months or converting their CBU bookings to CKD will receive complimentary tinting services worth up to RM2,100. Additionally, current promotions include one year of free service or three maintenance sessions, and a 5-year or 150,000km warranty. The first 2,000 customers will also receive a free smartwatch and a 7-year or 180,000km warranty on the engine and powertrain.

Customer Experience and Support

Product Highlights: The GAC GS3 Emzoom is noted for its premium sporty design, exciting drivability, comfort, and top-notch safety features. The CKD initiative enhances GAC’s local presence and supports its ‘GAC Ecosystem’ concept, aiming to increase competitiveness in the Malaysian market.

Future Plans: WTCA plans to introduce more CKD variants and models in Malaysia, further expanding its product lineup. Customers can visit GAC showrooms nationwide to experience the GAC GS3 Emzoom and benefit from the company’s comprehensive spare parts warehouse for quick parts fulfilment.