The wheel sizes on the 2024 CX-5 range from 17-inch alloy wheels on the 2.0G 2WD Mid and High variants to larger 19-inch wheels on the 2.5G 2WD High, 2.2D 2WD High, and the 2.5T 4WD High versions.

The facelifted 2024 CX-5 boasts a redesigned three-dimensional front fascia, including an updated grille and a more compact central air intake on the front bumper. Among the notable upgrades, the 2.0G 2WD Mid now includes advanced keyless entry. Additionally, models from 2.0G 2WD High and above are equipped with convenient shift paddles behind the steering wheel and signature LED headlamps.

BERMAZ AUTO has introduced the highly anticipated 2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift to the discerning Malaysian market. This latest iteration of the CX-5 combines performance, style, and advanced features, cementing Mazda’s reputation for delivering excellence in the automotive realm.

Seating variations include fabric, manually adjusted seats in the 2.0G 2WD Mid, while the 2.0G High and above upgrade to leather seats with a 10-way power adjustment for the driver, along with a two-position memory. The front passenger seat is six-way power-adjustable.

In terms of interior features, the 2.5G 2WD High and above models introduce seat ventilation for the driver and front passenger. Additionally, this variant level incorporates a seven-inch TFT LCD multi-info instrument display, distinguishing it from the two 2.0G variants with a 4.6-inch display. The 2.0G 2WD Mid comes with a standard display, while the High variant is equipped with a multi-info display of the same size.

Infotainment features are consistent across all variants, offering an eight-inch capacitive touchscreen, Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, six speakers, four USB ports, and a wireless device charger. The 2.0G 2WD High and above versions are enriched with a 360-degree camera system, while the base 2.0G 2WD Mid includes a reversing camera.

From the 2.0G 2WD High onwards, advanced driver assistance systems are included, featuring adaptive front lighting, high beam control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, driver attention alert, smart city brake support, smart brake support, radar cruise control, and cruising and traffic support.

The 2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift offers a range of exterior colors, including Jet Black, Snowflake White Pearl, Machine Gray, Deep Crystal Blue, Soul Red Crystal, Polymetal Gray, and Platinum Quartz. The model comes with a five-year, 100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, along with a complimentary maintenance package for the same duration and mileage.

The Mazda CX-5 2.0G Mid and 2.0G High are equipped with a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder SkyActiv engine, paired with a 6-speed Skyactiv automatic transmission. Delivering a maximum power of 162hp and a torque of 213Nm, these models feature front-wheel drive. The suspension system consists of MacPherson Struts at the front and a Multi-Link setup at the rear. The drive modes include Normal and Sport.

Featuring a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder SkyActiv engine, the Mazda CX-5 2.5G High 2WD employs a 6-speed Skyactiv automatic transmission. With a maximum power output of 192hp and a torque of 258Nm, this variant operates on front-wheel drive. It incorporates MacPherson Struts for the front suspension and a Multi-Link system for the rear. The available drive modes are Normal and Sport.

Equipped with a 2.2-litre 4-cylinder SkyActiv turbodiesel engine, the Mazda CX-5 2.2D High 2WD utilises a 6-speed Skyactiv automatic transmission. Boasting a maximum power of 188hp and an impressive torque of 450Nm, this model operates on front-wheel drive. The suspension setup includes MacPherson Struts at the front and a Multi-Link system at the rear. Similar to other variants, it offers Normal and Sport drive modes.

The Mazda CX-5 2.5G High AWD is driven by a 2.5-litre turbo 4-cylinder SkyActiv engine, coupled with a 6-speed Skyactiv automatic transmission. With an all-wheel-drive configuration, this variant delivers a powerful performance with a maximum power of 228hp and a torque of 420Nm. The suspension system comprises MacPherson Struts at the front and a Multi-Link setup at the rear. It offers multiple drive modes, including Normal, Sport, and Off-Road.

The pricing for the 2024 CX-5 lineup starts with the 2.0G 2WD Mid at RM144,469.20, followed by the 2.0G 2WD High at RM161,169.20. The larger naturally aspirated engine option, the 2.5G 2WD High, is priced from RM174,960.40. Moving to the turbodiesel variant, the 2.2D 2WD High is available from RM180,322.80, with the turbocharged petrol 2.5G AWD High topping the range at RM188,760.40.

All prices are on-the-road without insurance for metallic paint finishes and exclude accessories. Additional accessories, including the Activ-e window film and LED-illuminated sill plates, can be acquired for RM2,410, while leather seats are priced at RM2,900. Premium paint options are available for an extra RM3,300.