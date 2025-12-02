IT was reported on Feb 1 that a contract worker hired to conduct fumigation at a factory in Perai died after carrying out the job from Jan 21 to 28. Another worker was in critical condition while six others were under observation.

Fumigation is a pest control process that uses hazardous gaseous chemicals in an enclosed area to exterminate pests.

The gas is contained in the secured space for a set period to ensure pests are eradicated, after which the space is safely ventilated and a fumigation certificate is issued.

The process must be undertaken by a licensed and certified fumigator due to the serious health risks it poses to humans.

Several gases can be used in fumigation, and in this case, methyl bromide gas was used.

Methyl bromide is an odourless and colourless gas used to control a wide range of pests and vectors in warehouses and containers. It can eliminate fungi, kill weeds and exterminate insects, rodents and reptiles. A 2% chloropicrin is added to the gas as a sensory warning agent.

Methyl bromide is highly toxic. Studies in humans indicate that inhalation of the gas can severely injure the lung.

The most important advantage is that the gas can penetrate quickly and deeply into sorptive materials in normal conditions.

However, methyl bromide is an ozone-depleting gas, and its use is regulated under the Montreal Protocol.

The Montreal Protocol, an international agreement signed in 1987, aims to protect the ozone layer by reducing the production and use of ozone-depleting substances (ODS).

Methyl bromide, an ODS, is banned across the European Union in accordance with the Montreal Protocol and due to its harmful effects on human health.

The ban includes its use as a pesticide and fumigant, with limited exceptions for quarantine and shipping purposes.

Methyl bromide is not completely banned in Malaysia for fumigation but its use is strictly regulated. It is primarily used for quarantine purposes, such as treating imported goods to prevent pest incursions into the country.

Its use for other applications is heavily restricted due to its ozone-depleting

properties.

There is a Malaysian standard titled “Requirements for Methyl Bromide Fumigation“ (MS 2546: 2013). This standard outlines the safety protocols for the handling and application of methyl bromide in fumigation.

Most Malaysian companies engage certified fumigators to carry out fumigation. The fumigator is responsible for complying with all relevant legislation and standards related to fumigation treatment and quarantine processes. They must ensure that the fumigation process is carried out without any incidents.

Wong Soo Kan