$!Chery Omoda 5 Brake Issue, This Is The Full Story

From the post, it seems like the issue has been lingering and the service centre simply brushed it away. The video that she posted can be seen below:

The caption is in Chinese (Mandarin we assume) and according to Google Translate says, “Never buy a Chery Omoda. My car is just over two months old and I have already gone to the service centre several times because of the brakes. I just came out of the service centre and suddenly there are no brakes on the highway!! This almost took my life!!”

The video, which has since received 1.4 million views, 13,000 likes and 49 comments, is about her experience with her Chery Omoda.

SOCIAL MEDIA can be an incredibly toxic place, but it also has its benefits. Facebook user JC Jess found the power of social media when she uploaded a video complaining about her car on April 6th.

Chery Malaysia was quick to respond though, and the company issued a press statement on Sunday afternoon clarifying that they have already been in touch with the complainant to resolve the issue. To ensure her safety, a courtesy car was offered while they looked into her car.

Some comments on social media are chiding the company for reacting only when the issue became viral. However, it is important to note that customers only deal with the dealerships and service managers, who sometimes brush things under the carpet.

Occasionally, the distributor, which in this case is Chery Malaysia, will be informed, which does not seem to be the case here.

Chery Malaysia should be commended for reacting to the problem as quickly as they did, practically racing to resolving the issue.

As for what happened to the car, we are yet to find out as there is no further information. But this issue does bring to light that Malaysia badly needs “Lemon Laws” to protect consumers in the event of such issues. Here’s what a Minister had to say about the proposed law.

It is also important to take note that any vehicle that is mass produced is susceptible to problems. Out of 100 cars that are produced, manufacturers have an acceptable error rate, which can be as high as 3 out of every 100, or even as low as 1 out of every 1,000,000. So such things do happen, so it up to the car maker to fix it and fix it fast. In this case, Chery Malaysia should be commended.

Has It Happened Before?

Not in Malaysia but it has unfortunately happened before. We picked up on reports from Australia dating back to February of this year where a total of 5,901 cars were found to have defective brakes, resulting in a mass recall. The recall involved the Omoda 5 but it is important to note that not all Omoda 5’s sold were affected. The issue involved a brake fluid leak resulting from a screw that was not fastened properly. We are not sure if the Australian cars are the same as Malaysian ones, but since both drive on the same side of the road, they are unlikely to differ mechanically but perhaps some features might be different. You can read the full Australian recall involving the Omoda 5 here.