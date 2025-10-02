Man detained after three stabbed in Dublin

DUBLIN: Police said they detained a man in Dublin on Sunday after three men were wounded, two seriously, as local media reported that the victims had been stabbed.

Reports said there was a heavy police and emergency service presence at the scene in the Stoneybatter area of the Irish capital after what appeared to be a random stabbing.

“A male, aged in his late 20s, has been arrested and is currently detained,“ police said in a statement.

“Three males, whose ages range from mid-20s to mid-40s, who were assaulted in the course of the incident have been taken to hospital for treatment,“ it said.

Two of them had “serious but not life-threatening injuries”, while the other’s wounds were “less serious”.

The Irish Times reported that the suspect had stabbed “the victims using regular household implements”.

At least one of the victims was attacked while in their doorway, the newspaper said.

Police at this stage did not believe there was any terror link, it added, citing sources.

Police “believe the suspect acted alone and are increasing their visibility in the area to reassure the community,“ said the police statement.

“I saw a lot of garda (police) cars arrive really fast. They all jumped out at exactly the same time. I saw a guy running and they dived on him outside a house,“ one resident told the Irish Times.

“He just screamed and screamed and screamed ‘leave me alone.’ He was terrified, like someone who wasn’t expecting that to happen. And then it all stopped,“ she added.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of the shocking attacks in Stoneybatter earlier today,“ Ireland’s taoiseach (prime minister) Micheal Martin said in a message posted on X.

“I want to pay tribute to the (police) and emergency services for their prompt response,“ said Martin.

“I wish all those injured a full recovery and urge anyone with any information to contact (police),“ he said.