$!Dongfeng Launches eπ 007 Electric Fastback With Optional Scissor Doors

DONGFENG, a prominent player in the Chinese automotive industry, has officially opened orders for its latest electric vehicle, the eπ 007. Priced at an attractive 159,000 yuan (RM104,392), the eπ 007 promises to be a cost-effective option for Chinese consumers. Early buyers can also benefit from a special subsidy of 10,000 yuan (RM6,559) that can be applied towards customisations, optional extras, accessories, or packages.

The eπ 007 is a four-door electric fastback featuring a modern and aerodynamic design with a low drag coefficient of only 0.209 Cd. Boasting a length of 4,880mm, a width of 1,895mm, and a wheelbase of 2,915mm, slightly bigger than the Tesla Model 3 facelift, the EV showcases a sleek and stylish exterior.

Despite its affordable price point, the interior of the eπ 007 is well-appointed. A 15.6-inch infotainment display takes centre stage on the dashboard, complemented by an 8.8-inch driving cluster that can be conveniently flipped around. The car comes equipped with luxurious features such as front 8-point massage seats, a 64-colour ambient lighting system, a premium sound setup with 20 speakers, wireless charging, and facial recognition for door unlocking.

The eπ 007 is available in both battery-electric and range-extended electric variants, catering to different consumer needs. The base 53-Pro BEV model, priced attractively at 159,000 yuan (RM104,392), features a 56.83 kWh battery pack and a rear electric motor with 215hp and 310Nm of torque. With a driving range of up to 530km on a single charge, the 53-Pro BEV accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.8 seconds.

For those seeking more power and range, the mid-range 620Pro variant is equipped with a larger 70.26 kWh battery pack, a 268hp rear electric motor, and a torque of 320Nm. Accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in 5.8 seconds, this variant offers an extended range of up to 620km on a single charge.

At the top of the range is the performance-focused 540 Max version, boasting the same 70.26 kWh battery pack but with two electric motors delivering a combined 536horsepower and 640Nm of torque. This high-performance variant accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds and can cover a distance of 540km on a single charge.

Dongfeng also offers a range-extended version called the 200Pro, incorporating a 1.5-litre engine, a 28.39 kWh battery, and utilising the same rear electric motor as the base model. The 200Pro can travel up to 200km solely on electric power or an impressive 1,200km with the 1.5-litre engine serving as a range extender.

Noteworthy is the eπ 007’s comprehensive array of 38 sensors, enabling advanced features such as memory parking, remote control parking, and an advanced driving assistance system.

With the eπ 007, Dongfeng aims to make a mark in the competitive Chinese electric vehicle market by offering an affordable, stylish, and feature-rich option for consumers.