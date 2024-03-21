Ferrari Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Brake Defects

A Ferrari owner, Iliya Nechev, has taken legal action against the luxury automaker, filing a lawsuit in the US District Court. The lawsuit alleges that Ferrari failed to adequately address a brake defect in certain models, leaving owners with potentially unsafe vehicles even after attempted repairs.

Nechev purchased his 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia in 2020 and claims to have experienced brake issues since the day of purchase. According to the lawsuit, Nechev encountered a dangerous situation where the car failed to slow down while attempting a 90-degree turn downhill, despite applying the brakes. Shockingly, Nechev was reportedly told by a Ferrari dealer that such behaviour was “normal,” as per the filing.

The legal action comes in light of Ferrari’s recall efforts related to brake issues. Ferrari initiated a voluntary recall in October 2021 for several models, including the 458 Italia, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale Aperta, 458 Spider, 488 GTB, and 488 Spider. The recall was prompted by the discovery of brake fluid leakage, which could result in a partial or complete loss of braking power. However, Ferrari initially struggled to pinpoint the root cause of the problem.

In mid-2022, Ferrari issued a second recall affecting more than 23,000 models dating back to the 2005 model year. This recall addressed a potential loss of brake function attributed to an improperly venting fluid reservoir cap. Ferrari implemented a solution involving the installation of a new reservoir cap and updated software to rectify the issue. Notably, the 458 and 488 lineups were excluded from this second recall.

Nechev’s lawsuit alleges that Ferrari’s attempts to address the brake defect were inadequate, as the automaker could have only resolved the issue by replacing the master cylinder. Furthermore, the lawsuit accuses Ferrari of failing to provide customers with sufficient information regarding the severity of the brake defect, potentially exposing them to safety risks.

As the legal proceedings unfold, this case highlights the importance of automakers ensuring the safety and reliability of their vehicles. For Ferrari, renowned for its high-performance and luxury vehicles, maintaining transparency and promptly addressing safety concerns is crucial in upholding its reputation and ensuring customer satisfaction.