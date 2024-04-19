$!GAC GS3 Emzoom Officially Launched From RM118,900 – RM128,900

WTC Automotif (M) Sdn Bhd (WTCA), a subsidiary of Warisan TC Holdings Bhd, has officially unveiled the 2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom in Malaysia. The compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) is now available in two completely built-up (CBU) variants for the domestic market, namely the GS3 Emzoom Exclusive and GS3 Emzoom Premium R. They are officially priced at RM118,900 and RM128,900 respectively.

The Emzoom is now on sale in four vibrant colours: Salt Lake Blue, Ivory White, Graphene Grey and Super Star Silver. WTCA is offering a Special Launch Package for the first 2000 early birds registered customers which consist of: A) Three times complimentary scheduled service maintenance includes labour, parts and lubricants. B) 7-Year/180,000km Engine & Powertrain Warranty exclusively for the first registered owner of the vehicle in addition to its standard 5 years/150,000km warranty. C) These early birds will also receive a complimentary limited GAC Smart Watch Key, which functions like the original car key with the additional connectivity features of a smart watch.

The GAC GS Emzoom boasts distinctive design elements, including the iconic Mecha Wing Grille, Laser Eye Split LED lights, and Light Dart tail lights, creating a captivating and futuristic silhouette with high-visibility lighting. Adding to its allure is the Rear Spoiler, which emphasises its aggressive persona. Complementing this is a small ducktail-style spoiler seamlessly moulded into the bodywork, a combination typically found in more luxurious and exotic cars. From the Electric Hidden Door Handles to the Crystal Shift Gear Selector, every detail exudes sophistication, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal.

Beneath the hood, the 3rd Generation 1.5T GDI engine promises power and efficiency, while intelligent features like the mid-mounted exhaust and rear flat floor make this car stand out in style and performance. The engine produces 177PS at 5500rpm and 270Nm 1,400rpm. It has a fuel consumption rating of 5.91/100km.

Step inside, the GAC GS Emzoom continues to impress with its large and spacious interior, featuring a dual-tone interior that adds a youthful flair and enhances the overall ambience with its contemporary design. Its modern and spacious cabin provides an all-rounded, comfy space for both driver and passengers.

In terms of technology, advanced features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android phone mirroring, surround-view camera system, electronic parking brake with autohold are standard throughout the range. Exclusive to the GS3 Emzoom Premium R is the added luxury of automatic climate control, six-way power adjustment for the driver seat, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charger, hands-free power tailgate, Fusion Automatic Parking Assist (FAPA) and a panoramic sunroof.

Occupant safety in Emzoom is upheld by a wide range of active and passive safety features as well as the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) enabling Level 2 autonomous driving. All variants feature front and side airbags, front and rear disc brakes, hill hold control, electronic stability program (ESP) and blind spot vision as standard.