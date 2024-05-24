$!GWM Tank 300 Officially Open For Bookings – Est. Price of RM250k

Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia has officially opened the order books for the highly anticipated Tank 300 off-road SUV.

The Tank 300, which made a strong impression during its preview in March and subsequent test drive in China, will arrive in Malaysia as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) fully-imported vehicle. It will be available in its non-hybrid form, powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine. The estimated pricing has been confirmed, with the SUV expected to be priced around RM250,000, slightly below the earlier indicated price.

At the ongoing Malaysia Autoshow 2024, the Tank 300 is on full display, showcasing both its standard form and a specially-kitted version. The latter features body-coloured flares and distinctive accessories, such as an over-the-top (OTT) bonnet and a stylish aluminium storage box mounted on the rear access panel. However, GWM Malaysia has clarified that this black variant with Chinese-market accessories is intended to demonstrate customisation possibilities and will not be available through official channels.

The Tank 300’s engine produces 217hp and 380Nm of torque, coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a dual-speed, electronically-controlled part-time four-wheel drive system. Key technical features include an all-terrain control system with nine driving modes and a maximum wading depth of 700mm.

Inside the Tank 300, the SUV boasts a luxurious interior with modern amenities. Notable features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The interior is adorned with Nappa leather upholstery, and standard equipment includes a nine-speaker Infinity sound system, automatic air-conditioning, and double-layer acoustic glass to enhance in-cabin noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels.

GWM Malaysia’s decision to showcase the Tank 300 at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 underscores their commitment to bringing advanced and appealing off-road vehicles to the local market. As the launch date approaches, potential buyers eagerly await the arrival of this rugged yet refined SUV, which promises to offer a compelling mix of performance, technology, and style.