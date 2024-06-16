Albania’s Sylvinho disappointed at Italy defeat after record-breaking start

DORTMUND: Albania coach Sylvinho admitted his disappointment with his team’s 2-1 defeat against Italy in their Euro 2024 opener on Saturday after they took the lead with the fastest goal ever scored in a European Championship.

Nedim Bajrami delighted a huge Albanian support in Dortmund when he smashed in the opener after just 23 seconds in the Group B clash.

But within 16 minutes goals by Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella turned the match in Italy’s favour.

“It’s a shame that we didn’t hold out for longer, but it’s not easy. If we don’t concede a goal straight away then it could have been a good match for us,“ Sylvinho, the Brazilian former Arsenal and Barcelona defender, told reporters.

Substitute Rey Manaj almost snatched a last-gasp point for Albania but he misdirected his lofted finish over goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“I’m disappointed about the result, I can’t hide it. We worked for 10 days to win or draw this match...It’s a shame that we didn’t draw right at the end but that’s football,“ Sylvinho added.

Albania play Croatia, who were demolished 3-0 by Spain, next in Hamburg on Wednesday.