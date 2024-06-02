$!Hong Leong Yamaha Updates TMax Tech Max With New Colours For 2024!

HONG LEONG YAMAHA, a leader in the realm of two-wheeled marvels, has introduced two new colours for the 2024 TMax Tech Max called Dark Magma and Tech Black.

At the heart of the Yamaha TMax lies a 562cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, engineered to deliver exhilarating performance on both urban streets and winding highways.

The twin-cylinder engine produces 47hp at 7,500rpm and 55.7Nm at 5250rpm. The TMax still boasts a sleek and aerodynamic design, characterised by its distinctive dual LED headlights and dynamic bodywork.