Hyundai Introduces Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup Car for Professional Racing

HYUNDAI is venturing into the realm of electric professional racing with the introduction of the Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car, a high-performance version of the Ioniq 5 electric SUV specially designed for competitive racing.

The Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car underwent significant modifications to meet the demands of professional racing. Its front end features a new design with a larger lip and prominent dive planes, while new over-fenders enhance its aerodynamics. A massive rear wing adds to the car’s racing aesthetic and downforce capabilities.

To reduce weight, Hyundai made several adjustments. The Cup car sheds weight by replacing heavy components with lighter alternatives. This includes swapping the bulky 21-inch wheels for lightweight 18-inch forged wheels fitted with motorsport slicks. Glass windows are replaced with lighter polycarbonate versions, and the hood is replaced with a fibreglass-reinforced plastic one. This allowed the weight to drop from 2222kg to 1973kg.

Inside, the interior is stripped down to essentials, with unnecessary features removed. The car retains only a single bucket seat for the driver, along with an FIA-compliant roll cage and fire extinguishers for safety.

Despite the weight reduction, the powertrain remains unchanged. The dual motors deliver the same 641hp as the road car, drawing power from the standard 84.0 kWh battery. The car retains the rapid charging capability of the standard model, allowing for a charge from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

The eN1 Cup car incorporates adjustable suspension with two-way dampers and a high-voltage shutoff for enhanced performance and safety. Hyundai also introduces the e-Shift programming from the Ioniq 5 N, adding a unique element to the driving experience with simulated torque interruptions during gear changes.

The eN1 Cup car will make its racing debut at the Inje Speedium circuit in South Korea on April 27, participating in the inaugural eN1 series. This new racing series features open regulations, allowing teams to choose their tyres, and offers a mix of one-on-one knockout races and traditional sprint races for diverse competition styles.