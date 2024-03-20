$!Ingress Group Auto Fair Promises Unbelievable Deals

ARE you thinking of rewarding yourself or your loved one with a new ride? Perhaps you have been shopping around for a while already but can’t seem to find that ideal car. We have news for you!
Ingress Group, the dealer for everything BMW, MINI, Volvo and Mitsubishi, is having its Ingress Group Auto Fair 2024!
Renowned for amazing offers and a great selection, the Ingress Group Auto Fair 2024 offers an exceptional automotive experience with exclusive deals and unbeatable offers.
So if you are on the hunt for a new BMW, MINI, Volvo or a Mitsubishi, here’s why you should make sure not to miss out on this exciting event:
Exclusive Offers: Explore exclusive deals and incentives available only during the Auto Fair, providing you with the chance to save significantly on your next vehicle purchase.
Wide Selection: Discover a diverse range of the latest models from top brands like BMW, MINI, Mitsubishi, and Volvo, ensuring that you’ll find the perfect vehicle to meet your needs and preferences.
Savings Galore: Take advantage of attractive rebates of up to RM35,000, low financing rates starting from 0.00%, and high trade-in values, making it easier than ever to afford the car of your dreams.
Exciting Prizes: Participate in special lucky draws for a chance to win fantastic prizes, adding an extra element of excitement to your Auto Fair experience.
Complimentary Flight Tickets: Purchase selected models and receive a complimentary MAS return flight, adding even more value to your purchase.
But that is not all, here’s a roundup of what you stand to get:
BMW:
Cash rebates of up to RM35,000
Financing as low as 0%
5 years warranty
Complimentary RM1,000 BMW Lifestyle Voucher
Complimentary BMW Advanced Car Eye
MAS Return Flight Ticket
MINI:
Cash rebates of up to RM15,000
Financing as low as 0%
MINI 4+1 MSRI
MAS Return Flight Ticket
Volvo:
Volvo SELEKT Cars starting from RM180,000
Cash rebates and complimentary Bowers and Wilkins PI7 S2 earbuds
Attractive financing rates*
Complimentary 1-year service*
Complimentary Digital Video Recorder on selected models*
Complimentary Polestar running boards on selected models*
Complimentary genuine Volvo accessories on selected models*
Stand a chance to be among the first 10 to book Volvo SELEKT cars and get an instant RM5,000 cash*
Mitsubishi:
Cash rebates, government schemes, loyalty rewards, and Duit Raya
Interest rates as low as 0.88%
But the Ingress Group Auto Fair is more than just a sales event, it has other activities that are perfect for the family as well, such as the Mitsubishi Off-Road Activation where you will get to experience the thrill of off-road driving with selected Mitsubishis.
There are also Test Drives activities where you can get behind the wheel and test drive some of your favorite models to experience their performance first hand.
And just to make it more convenient for you, Ingress Auto will prepare Valet Parking so you can enjoy the convenience of valet parking services during your visit to the Auto Fair.
And finally, in the spirit of Ramadhan, Ingress Auto has prepared a special BMW Lifestyle Raya Sales so you get to explore exclusive Raya sales on BMW Lifestyle products, adding extra excitement to your shopping experience.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to drive home your dream car with unbeatable deals and exclusive offers at the Ingress Group Auto Fair 2024.
Mark your calendars for March 23rd and 24th, from 10 am to 5 pm, at Carpark A, Ingress Auto, Damansara.
*Terms and Conditions apply