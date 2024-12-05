KPT will channel funds to UniMAP after boys hostel damaged in fire

KANGAR: The Higher Education Ministry (KPT) will provide the necessary assistance to Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) after a pre-dawn fire had destroyed Block B, Kompleks Perumahan Pauh Putra, UniMAP in Arau yesterday.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said that he had also requested for a thorough investigation be carried out to know the cause of the fire.

“May those involved be calm and KPT will ensure everything related to the incident will be given due consideration,” he said in a Facebook posting last night.

Media reports today said 26 motorcycles were destroyed while another 10 were slightly damaged in the early morning fire in UniMAP, Pauh, Arau.

Arau police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi was quoted as saying police had received a report about the incident at 4.43am.

Zambry added that he was informed that funds were required to be channeled fast to UniMAP to relocate students affected by the fire, including providing food and lodging.

The building that houses students was vacated and UniMAP will take the necessary and appropriate action to ensure the safety and welfare of the players,” he said.