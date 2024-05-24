$!Kia Unveils the New EV3 Compact EV SUV – 201hp, 600km Driving Range

Kia has officially revealed the new Kia EV3, a compact EV SUV that combines bold design, innovative technology, and groundbreaking features, setting new standards in its segment. Drawing inspiration from the larger EV9 SUV, the EV3 offers a unique and immersive experience aimed at broadening the appeal of electric SUVs. The EV3 embodies Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, blending the values of nature and modernity to create a dynamic and dramatic aesthetic. The front features vertical headlamps and an illuminated Kia logo, creating a wide, confident stance. The profile of the EV3 exudes strength and agility, with a sleek roofline transitioning into a hatchback-style tailgate. At the rear, the thick black trim line and simplified geometric rear lamps enhance the vehicle’s futuristic design. The EV3 is available in nine body colours, including the exclusive Aventurine Green and Terracotta. The EV3 GT-line offers a more rugged appearance, with contrasting lower body trim and sportier design elements.

Inside, the EV3 offers a spacious cabin that comfortably accommodates five people, with a focus on relaxation and functionality. The centre console features a sliding table and storage area, while a near-30-inch widescreen display provides seamless touch operation for climate control, entertainment, and navigation. The interior colours and materials are inspired by natural elements, with sustainable materials used throughout the cabin. The EV3 is built on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and is available in Standard and Long Range variants, with 58.3kWh and 81.4kWh batteries respectively. Both models feature a 201hp electric motor, enabling a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 170km/h. The Long Range variant offers an estimated range of up to 600km (WLTP), with fast-charging capability allowing the battery to charge from 10-80% in approximately 31 minutes. The EV3 includes a suite of advanced safety and driving assistance systems, such as eDTVC Electric Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Remote Smart Parking Assist. The 12-inch Head-up Display (HUD) projects information on the windshield, minimizing driver distraction. The EV3 also features Kia’s new i-Pedal 3.0 regenerative braking technology, enabling one-pedal driving for maximum energy efficiency.