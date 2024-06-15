KUALA LUMPUR: The police have confirmed receiving two reports on the alleged leaked information of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin’s case investigation on social media.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the reports were lodged by Zayn Rayyan’s family members and the investigating officer of the case.

“Investigations are conducted by the Classified Crimes Investigation Unit under Section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1972, Section 203A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He also reminded the public not to share contents classified under the Official Secrets Act 1972 as it would disrupt investigations and the trial and that legal action will be taken against individuals found sharing the contents.

Meanwhile, Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor also confirmed that one report was lodged by the younger brother of Zaim Ikhwan Zahari (Zayn Rayyan’s father) at the Kampung Baru Subang police station in Selangor at 7.15 pm yesterday.

Home Minister Negeri Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had earlier said that Zayn Rayyan’s family should lodge police reports if they felt threatened by the alleged leaked information on social media.

He added that it was the police’s responsibility to ensure public safety and that the case investigation was carried out properly.



