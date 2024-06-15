National swimmer Hoe Yean splashes his way to 400m freestyle gold in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: National swimmer Khiew Hoe Yean splashed his way to the men’s 400m Freestyle gold medal at the Singapore National Swimming Championships today.

Ho Yean who is still in pursuit of a slot for the 2024 Paris Olympics, clocked 3 minutes 50.54 seconds to beat home favourite Jerald Lium (3:55.36s) and fellow countryman Jayden Tan who clocked 3:56.65s for third position.

Despite winning the gold medal, the time clocked by Ho Yean, 21, was not enough to earn him a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, in the women’s category, National swimmer Phee Jinq En managed to win a silver medal in the women’s 50m breaststroke after clocking a time of 31.94s.

Singapore’s Letitia Sim took the gold with a time of 31.36s while Thailand’s Saovanee Boonamphai claimed the bronze with a time of 32.62s.