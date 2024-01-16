$!Lancia Teases New Ypsilon: First Product Since 2011

Lancia has teased its upcoming Ypsilon model, marking the brand’s return to new product releases after a hiatus since 2011. Set to debut next month, the new Ypsilon showcases a distinctive design with influences from the Pu-Ra HPE concept and iconic Lancia models such as the 037 and Stratos.

While the design exudes a sharp and city-friendly appearance, it also reflects similarities with other Stellantis products, including the Opel Corsa and Peugeot 208, owing to shared underpinnings among brands within the group. The new Ypsilon will be offered with hybrid and fully electric powertrains, aligning with the industry’s shift toward electrification.

For the electric variant, expectations point to a 52-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a single electric motor on the front axle, providing a peak output of 156hp.