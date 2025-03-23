NIOSH offers to assist airlines in meeting sustainability standards

PUTRAJAYA: The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is ready to assist airlines in meeting international sustainability standards, particularly the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), through its subsidiary, NIOSH Certification Sdn Bhd (NIOSHcert).

In a statement today, NIOSH said that NIOSHcert is the first local certification body accredited by the Department of Standards Malaysia and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to conduct carbon emission verification under CORSIA.

ICAO introduced CORSIA to mitigate the carbon impact of international aviation through emission reporting and a carbon offset mechanism.

“Compliance with initiatives like CORSIA also supports the national agenda in strengthening Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, as airlines that can demonstrate verified and independently certified carbon performance will gain greater trust from investors, international business partners, and customers.

“With robust technical infrastructure, progressive government policies, and local expertise provided by NIOSHcert, the nation’s aviation industry is now on the right track towards achieving genuine sustainable growth,“ read the statement.

According to NIOSH, this aligns with the government’s intention to strengthen the national aviation industry by ensuring compliance with occupational safety and health requirements as well as global sustainability standards expressed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the document exchange event for the Replacement Order of Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) Single-Aisle Aircraft last Friday.

Malaysia’s aviation industry is laying a strong foundation for continuous growth and expansion, in line with the recovery of the Asia-Pacific aviation sector, which recorded the highest annual growth with a 16.9 per cent increase in revenue passenger kilometres.

MAG’s 30 Boeing 737 aircraft orders reflect the company’s commitment to growth and competitiveness while modernising its fleet and strengthening Malaysia’s position in the global aviation industry.

According to NIOSH, MAG’s investment in a more efficient fleet also paves the way for the implementation of a more comprehensive sustainability strategy, including compliance with ICAO regulations.

“The new aircraft order by MAG, backed by CORSIA-accredited verification from a locally recognised agency with international accreditation, demonstrates that Malaysia is now poised to lead a more sustainable and responsible regional aviation industry,” it added.