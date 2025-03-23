Police probe woman’s claims of being slapped by motorist

LABUAN: Police are investigating a woman’s allegations that she was slapped by a male motorist following a road altercation near Bataras Hypermarket on Jalan Tun Mustapha here on Friday.

Labuan police chief Supt Mohd Hamizi Halim said the 28-year-old woman claimed that the incident happened at 2 pm after her car almost collided with the 40-year-old suspect’s vehicle.

The man was said to be driving recklessly, forcing the woman to apply the brakes abruptly to avoid a collision.

“This led to an altercation, during which the suspect allegedly slapped the woman on her left cheek,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hamizi said both of them went to the police station on that day but no reports were lodged.

He said they returned to the police station on Saturday to lodge reports.

Police have opened two investigation papers against the suspect, one under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and another under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

Police urge the public not to speculate on the incident, which has since gone viral.