Malaysia Accelerates EV Adoption with 268 New Charging Points

THE Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI) has announced that an additional 268 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have commenced operations until March 2024. This development brings the total number of Electric Vehicle Charging Points (EVCB) to 2,288 units.

As reported by Bernama, MITI Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz highlighted that the ministry remains committed to its goal of adding 10,000 new charging stations. Additionally, the target for Direct Current Fast Charging (DC) stations has been increased to 1,500 from the previous 1,000.

Furthermore, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul mentioned the rapid growth of the EV market in Malaysia, with nearly 11,000 battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hybrids sold until March 2024.

During the National Electric Vehicle Steering Committee (NEVSC) meeting chaired by Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, discussions were held regarding the concept of an EV Battery Passport. Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul emphasised the importance of equipping all EV batteries with an identification system to ensure the detection and recycling of end-of-life batteries in alignment with the circular economy concept.

He underscored the necessity of integrating EVs into the circular economy and called for more initiatives to enhance the EV ecosystem in Malaysia.