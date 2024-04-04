Mclaren Now Fully Owned By Bahrain’s Mumtalakat

AFTER years of struggling to stay afloat, McLaren has undergone a significant change in ownership, being acquired by Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat. Mumtalakat, already McLaren’s largest single shareholder, has now assumed full ownership of the McLaren Group.

The transition in ownership is hailed as a crucial milestone for the company, promising to inject much-needed stability after enduring years of tumultuous production and staff layoffs. McLaren has grappled with financial woes since 2020, resulting in significant workforce reductions, temporary production halts, and the sale of both its headquarters and cherished heritage vehicle collection to finance the development of the Artura.

“We are delighted with Mumtalakat’s continued commitment to McLaren through this deal,” stated McLaren Group’s executive chairman, Paul Walsh. “This will further enable us to focus on delivering our long-term business strategy, including investment in new products and technologies, while continuing to explore potential technical partnership with industry partners,” Walsh added.

Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat, echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that the restructuring and simplified organizational setup position McLaren for future success and pave the way for strategic partnerships to drive the company’s growth in the years ahead.

In addition to its renowned sports car division responsible for crafting models like the 750S, GTS, and Artura, the McLaren Group holds a majority stake in McLaren Racing, fielding factory teams across various competitive arenas such as Formula 1, IndyCar, Formula E, and Extreme E.

Despite its relatively young age compared to traditional automakers, McLaren has left an indelible mark with its lineup of iconic cars, from the groundbreaking three-seater F1 to the lightning-fast P1 and Senna models. The continuation of McLaren’s story under new ownership signals optimism for the future of the company and its legacy in the automotive world.