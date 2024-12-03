Mercedes-AMG Unveils E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ Saloon and Estate

MERCEDES-AMG continues to push the boundaries of performance and innovation with the introduction of the new E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ Saloon and Estate, showcasing the brand’s commitment to electrification and driving dynamics.

Under the hood, these plug-in hybrid models boast a formidable combination of a 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine and a 120-kW electric motor integrated into the AMG SpeedShift TCT 9G transmission. Together, they deliver a maximum system output of 585hp [or a staggering 612hp at Race Start], accompanied by a maximum system torque of 750Nm, ensuring exhilarating performance.

Acceleration from 0‑100km/h is achieved in a mere 3.8 seconds for the saloon (with Race Start), while the top speed is electronically limited to 280km/h. Remarkably, these models offer an electric range of over 100km, with speeds of up to 140km/h achievable in pure electric mode.

Equipped with a 28.6 kWh traction battery, it incorporates a charger with 11kW charging power for alternating current, along with an optional 60kW DC fast charger for direct current. The advanced recuperation system enables regenerative braking, with up to 120kW of recuperation power available.

The exterior design of the E 53 Hybrid exudes sporty elegance, featuring AMG-specific design elements such as illuminated radiator trim, wider front fenders, and a distinctive front apron with powerful air inlets. The dynamic profile is accentuated by sleek surfaces and AMG-specific side skirts, while the rear is characterised by LED taillights and an AMG spoiler lip (saloon) or rear apron (estate).

Inside the cabin, it offers a blend of luxury and technology, the usual Mercedes design language. Standard features include an illuminated trim in grey open-pore ash wood with an AMG logo, while the optional MBUX Superscreen with passenger monitor enhances the driving experience with AMG-specific displays and functions.

Driving dynamics are further enhanced by the newly developed AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive damping adjustment, ensuring a balance of comfort and sportiness. The AMG high-performance sports brake system provides excellent stopping power, complemented by the electromechanical brake booster for efficient energy recuperation.

Available with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package, the E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ offers additional technical and visual enhancements, including an AMG performance steering wheel, larger high-performance composite brake system, electronically controlled rear axle locking differential, and dynamic engine mounts.

For customers seeking exclusivity, the “Edition 1” variant offers a range of bespoke features, including unique exterior and interior elements, such as Manufaktur paint finishes, AMG forged wheels, AMG Exterior Night Package, and AMG Carbon Exterior Package.

With its groundbreaking technology, electrifying performance, and luxurious appointments, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ sets a new standard for plug-in hybrid saloons and estates, reaffirming Mercedes-AMG’s position as a leader in the premium performance segment.