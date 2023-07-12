MERCEDES-BENZ Malaysia unveils the multi-purpose variant of the EQE executive saloon, the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC SUV. The EQE SUV is the perfect companion for all adventures big and small with its capable driving dynamics and generous sense of interior space.

The EQE SUV is based on the EVA2 vehicle architecture. It achieves WLTP ranges of up to 552km and the maximum capacity output stands at 402hp. Thanks to the 4MATIC all-wheel drive, the EQE SUV has an electric drivetrain on both the front and rear axle. The vehicle is equipped with Airmatic air suspension and a steering angle at the rear axle of up to ten degrees.

The proportions of the EQE SUV combine function and aesthetics with the sporty character of the SUV. The 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels are mounted flush with the outer edge of the body and lend the vehicle a self-assured stance. The panoramic sliding sunroof presents a pleasantly bright ambience in the interior. With adaptive software, the MBUX display and operating system makes personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. The Dolby Atmos sound format® takes the audio experience in the EQE SUV to a new level. The EQE SUV comes with Driving Assistance Plus Package providing drivers a more relaxed way of reaching their destinations.

The front black panel front features the Mercedes-Benz pattern, a three-dimensional star pattern. The concise daytime running light signet interprets the brand’s characteristic flare. The EQE SUV is equipped with the intelligent Digital Light.

The AMG Line exterior features AMG-specific front bumper painted in vehicle colour with lower section in black, A-Wing trim in high-gloss chrome, flics and fins on the front air inlets in black, side skirts in black, trim strip on the doors in high-gloss chrome, AMG-specific rear apron painted in vehicle colour with lower section in black, as well as inserts at the rear in high-gloss chrome.

The side windows have a generous, dynamically running chrome surround in a 3D design. The exterior mirrors sit on the vehicle shoulder for aerodynamic and aeroacoustic reasons. The EQE SUV also features flush-fitting door handles and aluminium-look, illuminated running boards with rubber studs. The service flap for the washer fluid is located on the side of the left wing. The large 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, together with the muscular shoulder area, give the EQE SUV a sporty, robust character.

Flowing surfaces and smooth transitions dominate at the rear and even visually conceal the luggage compartment sill. The light strip at the rear is continuous. The interior of the innovatively designed LED lights has the shape of a curved and illuminated 3D helix. The reversing camera is hidden behind the star, protected from dirt.

Many aerodynamic measures result in the high aerodynamic efficiency of the EQE SUV. These include novel, patent-pending wheel spoilers ahead of the front axle. With a serrated lower edge, small apron and longitudinal ribs, numerous details contribute to improving the flow of air to the front wheel.

Special aero-claddings were developed for the aerodynamically optimised wheels. The running board drops down in the non-visible area on the underside. This has a positive influence on the airflow to the rear wheels and results in a measurable aerodynamic advantage.

The following is an overview of the details of the aerodynamic development:

• Aerodynamically favourable dimensional concept

• Aerodynamically optimised 21-inch size wheels with aero-claddings, and likewise aerodynamically optimised tyres with improved geometry

• Cooling air control system

• Continuous seals in the front area, e.g. between service flap, black panel, headlamps and light strip

• Streamlined design of the A-pillar and water trap for better visibility of the outside mirrors even in adverse weather conditions

• Wheel spoilers at front and rear

• Special cladding spoilers in the rear side wall in front of the wheels

• Spoiler integrated into tail lights

• Side spoilers and roof spoiler at the top of the rear end

• Extensive underbody panelling

In an electric car without the usual level of drive noise, occupants often perceive wind noise more clearly. The aeroacoustic behaviour is therefore all the more important. Lots of fine-tuning in the details: in order to reduce or prevent low-frequency noises that can be perceived as reducing comfort, numerous cavities in the car body were filled with acoustically effective foam, for example.

The high-frequency components of wind noise have also been reduced in the EQE SUV, through improved seals on the windscreen surround and on the exterior mirrors. The aeroacousticians paid special attention to the seals of the transitions between the five side windows.

The Acoustic Comfort Package further enhances noise comfort. This includes acoustically effective laminated glass on the windscreen and the side windows of the driver and passenger doors. On the panoramic roof, various wind deflectors, covers and seals with improved geometry ensure low noise levels despite the large roof opening.

The space offered by the five-seater is very generous thanks to intelligent packaging based on the large electric platform, giving the interior a spacious feel despite compact external dimensions (length/width/height: 4863/1940/1685 millimetres). With a wheelbase of 3030 millimetres, it is nine centimetres shorter than that of the EQE Saloon, while practical cargo position of the rear seat backrests increases the load capacity. The headroom in the first row of seats is 1002 millimetres, in the second row it is 1000 millimetres. The subjective feeling of generous spaciousness is also confirmed by the elbow width of 1540 millimetres on the driver’s side. At 1030 millimetres, the legroom in the rear is also comfortable.

The volume of the luggage compartment is 520 litres as standard. The backrests of the rear seats can be split in a 40/20/40 ratio. When the rear seat backrests are folded down completely, the load volume is basically 1675 litres with roof-high loading. Diagonally, the loading dimension is 882 millimetres – a top value in this class.

If desired, the variability can be increased: if the rear seat backrests are set about 10 degrees steeper in the optional cargo position, the load capacity is 580 litres. The smaller part in the middle can be folded down separately, so that a through-loading space is available and the two outer seats can still be used.

The Airmatic air suspension responds particularly sensitively. It combines air suspension bellows with adaptive ADS+ dampers whose characteristics can be varied fully automatically at each individual wheel in both the compression and rebound stages. While driving, a sophisticated sensor system and algorithms set the dampers according to the quality of the road to ensure that, as an example, the sensation of driving over a bump with just one wheel is not transmitted to the entire axle and the interior. Spring and damper are combined in one strut on the front axle. This level control is part of Airmatic and keeps the ground clearance constant irrespective of the vehicle load, but also makes changes when needed. To increase ground clearance, the vehicle level can be raised by up to 30 millimetres, which is possible up to a speed of 80km/h.

Thanks to rear-axle steering, the EQE SUV feels as manoeuvrable as a compact car in the city. The steering angle at the rear axle is up to ten degrees. The turning circle is reduced from 12.3 to 10.5 metres with rear-axle steering.

The interaction between the front axle and rear axle steering was designed so that the steering offers agile response and requires little effort when driving in the city and on country roads. At the same time, a very high level of stability is achieved. This results in e.g. small side-slip angles and a high level of yaw suppression. At high speeds, the focus is more on stability, though without compromising precision and responsiveness. This added value is achieved by the integrated actuation of steering and brakes (ESP®), and considerably improves driving safety as a result.

The EQE SUV comes with Driving Assistance Plus Package, and driving assistance system status and activity are shown on the driver’s display. The current generation of driving assistance systems includes numerous functions that assist the driver. The status and activity of the systems are shown in a full-screen view in the assistance display in the driver’s display. The Driving Assistance Plus Package includes Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist and more.

The AMG Line Interior includes SUV sports seats with more pronounced seat side bolsters in leather black / space grey and it also comes with a soft armrest in the rear section. The climatised front seats provides 3-stage seat ventilation and seat heating for a pleasant seating climate.

The front section of the centre console in black fine-structure look joins the instrument panel, bridging the open space in between in a visual reference to the new drive architecture – due to the electric powertrain, no transmission tunnel is necessary. The smooth transition from 3D in the centre console compartment to 2D on the touchscreen is seamless, without interrupting the glass-look design. The brown open-pore magnolia wood trim elements with Mercedes-Benz pattern in aluminium blends in harmoniously while also creating exciting contrasts, thereby reinforcing and emphasising the interior design.

The vent band from the cockpit is visually continued in the front doors. A floating control cluster with integrated door opener and seat controls takes over the functional interpretation of formerly purely decorative elements. The door centre panel develops in a sensual, dynamic movement from the vertical surface into the horizontal and thus integrates the armrest seamlessly. The front section of the armrest is designed as a metallic high-tech element that can be used as a free-floating grab and pull handle and contains the power window switch. In the dark, this floating, avant-garde aesthetic is particularly impressive thanks to an ambient light corona.

A special welcome and goodbye scenario has been developed for the Mercedes-Benz EQ models, which is also coordinated with the active ambient lighting.

The functional content and the operating structure are adapted to electric driving. Visually, all graphics are designed in a new colour scheme of blue/orange throughout. The classic cockpit display of the two round dials has been reinterpreted with a digital light sabre in a glass lens. All content relevant to driving can be accessed between the round dials. The appearance of the screens can be individualised with three display styles (Discreet, Sporty, Classic) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service).