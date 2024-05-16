$!New Honda City Hatchback Facelift Launched from RM85,900

HONDA Malaysia has finally launched the much anticipated facelifted City Hatchback. The facelifted model was available for bookings at all Honda dealerships nationwide back in April of this year.

Introduced in 2021, the City Hatchback was Honda Malaysia’s second model featuring the e:HEV technology. The e:HEV RS variant, known for its sporty appeal, contributed significantly to the Company’s hybrid sales, accounting for 16% of total hybrid sales. In 2023, the City Hatchback achieved strong sales figures, solidifying its presence in the Non-National hatchback segment.

The facelifted City Hatchback has a newly designed Honeycomb Front Grille, Front Lower Grille, LED Front Fog Lights Garnish and Rear Bumper Lower Garnish. New Berlina Black 16-inch Alloy Wheels and a new edgy-looking Side Sill Garnish further elevate the sporty appeal of both RS variants. The Petrol RS and e:HEV RS variants of the New City Hatchback is now longer with refreshed exterior design measuring 4,369mm in length while the S, E and V variants are 4,350 mm in length.

Powered by the 1.5L e:HEV powertrain, the RS variant delivers 109PS and 253Nm, while the 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC petrol version puts out 121PS and 145Nm of torque.

The interior has received some upgrades too. The RS variants now feature a red-painted dashboard panel and sporty Combi Leather seats with red stitching. Both Petrol RS and e:HEV RS are fitted with 8” Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless Connectivity, in addition to 7” TFT Meter Cluster. The New City Hatchback continues to excel in practicality and spaciousness, thanks to the ultra Seat, which comes standard across all variants.

The New City Hatchback is equipped with Honda SENSING as a standard safety feature for all variants, now including the Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN). The complete list of Honda SENSING features in the New City Hatchback includes Low Speed Follow (LSF) – (new feature applicable for e:HEV RS only), Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN) – new feature for all variants, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Auto High Beam (AHB).

All variants are equipped with safety features such as six airbags and Walk Away Auto Lock. The Multi-Angle Reverse Camera with Hi-Resolution are fitted in all variants except for S variant. Additionally, the V and RS variants are also equipped with Honda LaneWatch to enhance vision for blind spot. The New City Hatchback RS variants are equipped with smartphone application integration named Honda CONNECT for Safety, Security and Convenience. To provide further value, Honda CONNECT is now available as an optional accessory for S, E and V variants.

The on the road pricing without insurance for the new City Hatchback starts at RM85,900 for the S, RM90,900 for the E, RM95,900 for the V, RM100,900 for the Petrol RS and RM112,900 for the top of the line e:HEV RS.