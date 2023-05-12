BERMAZ MOTOR has introduced an upgraded lineup of Mazda2 models, showcasing a fusion of enhanced features and stylish design. Drawing inspiration from the Evolved Kodo: Soul of Motion design theme, the Mazda2 exudes confidence, style, and quality from every angle. The car features a redesigned front grille, incorporating Mazda’s signature wing, imparting an elegant and sporty aesthetic.

The exterior enhancements include a black honeycomb grille with a red accent and a sleek bumper design. Complemented by 16-inch Black and chrome Alloy wheels, the Mazda2 exhibits a sporty and contrasting appearance. The car incorporates convenient features such as Front Headlights with Auto On/Off function, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, and Autofold Outer Rearview Mirrors.

Moving to the interior, the Mazda2 now boasts an Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, effectively reducing glare from headlights at the rear. The inclusion of Cruise Control functionality allows the driver to effortlessly maintain a preset speed without continuous accelerator use. The interior receives a touch of sophistication with black dashboard trims and Black Leatherette and suede seats adorned with Red Stitching.

Continuing its driver-centric approach, Mazda2 1.5L High Sedan and Hatchback models retain essential features like front LED headlamps and seamless Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility accessible through the 7-inch Infotainment System. The car prioritises safety with the inclusion of i-Activsense advanced driver-assist systems.

The Mazda2 lineup offers a vibrant color palette, including timeless options like Snowflake White Pearl and Soul Red Crystal, along with Platinum Quartz, Polymetal Gray (Hatchback variant only), AirStream Blue (Hatchback variant only), and the newly introduced Aero Gray (Sedan variant only).

Sourced as Completely Built-Up (CBU) from Thailand, the Mazda2 starts at an attractive price point of RM 108,670. The car is now open for bookings, accompanied by a robust 5-year Manufacturer’s Warranty and 5-year Free Maintenance, covering labor, parts, and lubricants for five years or 100,000km, providing customers with peace of mind.

The enhanced Mazda2 lineup aims to deliver a refined driving experience, seamlessly blending style, comfort, and advanced technology for discerning customers.

MAZDA2 1.5L SEDAN / HATCHBACK

RM 108,670.00

MAZDA2 1.5L SEDAN / HATCHBACK (SOUL RED CRYSTAL ONLY)

RM 109,170.00