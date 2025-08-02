Malaysia to host Cambodia-Thai border talks as mediator

JOHOR BAHRU: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin will contact his Cambodian and Thai counterparts today to finalise arrangements for the upcoming General Boundary Committee (GBC) Meeting, set to be hosted by Malaysia.

The discussions aim to resolve ongoing border disputes under a ceasefire agreement mediated by Malaysia last month.

Khaled Nordin stated, “Prior to the Zoom meeting, I will contact each of them individually to convey Malaysia’s readiness to host the meeting.

After that, we will hold a joint session to determine the discussion agenda to ensure the meeting next week proceeds smoothly.”

Senior military officials from Thailand, Cambodia, and Malaysia will first convene at Wisma Perwira in Kuala Lumpur for preliminary talks ahead of the ministerial-level meeting.

The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) confirmed the GBC Meeting will take place in Kuala Lumpur from August 4 to 7, following Thailand’s request for a neutral venue after initially planning to hold it in Phnom Penh.

The ATM’s Defence Intelligence and Strategic Communications Division emphasised that the meeting aligns with the July 28 ceasefire agreement brokered by Malaysia to de-escalate tensions between the neighbouring nations. - Bernama