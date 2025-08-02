Malaysia-Vietnam tourism boost with Vietjet Air partnership

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism Malaysia has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vietjet Air to improve air connectivity and boost tourism between Malaysia and Vietnam. The agreement was signed during the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 launch in Hanoi.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations. “Malaysia and Vietnam are not just neighbouring countries, we are friends bound by deep historical and cultural ties. While tourist exchanges between our two nations have been on a steady rise, a clear sign of strong bilateral tourism potential.”

He added, “I believe there is still ample room for growth. We must step up our efforts to achieve the goal of over one million tourist arrivals annually.”

The event also featured the Malaysia Food and Culture Promotion and the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) Programme. Tiong thanked the 26 Malaysian delegates, including hoteliers, travel agents, and state tourism officers, for promoting Malaysia’s diverse tourism offerings.

He urged deeper regional cooperation, stating, “The Tourism Malaysia and Vietjet Air collaboration should extend beyond business, calling for deeper regional cooperation and the promotion of more inclusive and sustainable cultural and tourism development.”

Concluding his remarks, Tiong extended an open invitation: “Finally, I warmly invite everyone not only to visit Malaysia, but also to consider making Malaysia your second home. Whether for investment, education or a better quality of life, Malaysia welcomes you with open arms!” - Bernama