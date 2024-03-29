Preparations for Aidilfitri: SmartLane System Reactivated and Road Improvements Underway

AHEAD of the upcoming Aidilfitri festival season, the Ministry of Works has announced the reactivation of the SmartLane system on major highways, including the North-South Highway (PLUS). Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam, the Secretary General of the Ministry, highlighted improvements made to the system based on feedback received during its previous activation, particularly during the Chinese New Year celebrations, as reported by Sinar Harian.

During the previous implementation, road users provided valuable feedback on the effectiveness of the SmartLane system, which led to adjustments to enhance its efficiency. Hasnol expressed gratitude for this feedback and emphasised the ministry’s commitment to continually refining the system to ensure road safety and smoother traffic flow.

In response to previous criticisms regarding a lack of notification about SmartLane activation locations, Hasnol urged relevant concession companies to communicate clearly with road users regarding the activation dates and the number of SmartLane locations on each highway. This measure aims to minimise confusion and ensure that road users understand the purpose of the SmartLane, preventing misunderstandings during its operation.

In addition to the SmartLane system, the ministry has encouraged highway concession companies to expand open payment system services at toll plazas. By accepting debit or credit cards alongside existing payment methods like Touch ‘n Go (TNG), SmartTAG, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards, congestion caused by technical issues with current payment methods can be alleviated.

Hasnol also highlighted the progress of road improvement projects, particularly the West Coast Highway (WCE) in Perak and Selangor. The opening of four packages of the WCE in Perak, including Section 11 connecting Taiping to Beruas, is expected to provide relief for Eid travellers, especially those heading to the northern states. Furthermore, the completion of four WCE packages in Selangor this year will enhance connectivity between routes such as Banting to the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) and Bukit Raja to the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), further facilitating smoother travel for road users.