Taiwan’s musical garbage trucks blend waste collection with social bonding

TAIPEI: Taiwanese residents gather on sidewalks, plastic bags in hand, as a yellow garbage truck approaches, its loudspeakers filling the air with Beethoven’s “Fur Elise.” This decades-old tradition signals it’s time to take out the trash, blending efficiency with an unexpected social ritual.

“When we hear this music, we know it’s time to take out the trash. It’s very convenient,“ said 78-year-old Lee Shu-ning, waiting outside her Taipei apartment. Residents toss general waste into the truck while food scraps and recyclables go into separate bins. For many elderly, the daily routine doubles as a chance to socialize. “I can chat with old neighbours and friends. It’s nice,“ Lee added.

Not everyone finds the system ideal. “It’s inconvenient because it comes at a fixed time,“ said beautician Dai Yun-wei, 31. “Sometimes we’re not home or busy, so we can’t throw away the trash.”

Taiwan’s musical garbage trucks date back to the 1960s, explained Shyu Shyh-shiun from Taipei’s Department of Environmental Protection. Originally equipped with “Fur Elise” by German manufacturers, the trucks later adopted Tekla Badarzewska-Baranowska’s “Maiden’s Prayer.” Operating five days a week, the trucks have become a cultural staple.

Some, like 76-year-old Yang Xiu-ying, have turned trash collection into a livelihood. She earns NT$11,200 ($380) monthly by sorting and disposing of waste for 28 households. “Some people get off work late, some elderly find it inconvenient, so I help,“ Yang said.

Younger generations seek digital solutions. The app Tracle, co-founded by Ben Chen, allows users to schedule trash pickups. “We save a lot of time for them,“ Chen said. “We enhance their life quality.”

Taiwan’s waste management has transformed over 30 years. Once plagued by overflowing landfills, the island now boasts a 67% recycling rate, up from 2% in 2000. Residents must use government-approved blue bags for general waste, encouraging recycling. “In the beginning, everybody felt it was inconvenient,“ Shyu admitted. “But now, they see cleaner streets and agree it’s a good policy.”

And the trucks? Shyu smiled. “They’re almost always on time.” - AFP