Project Rambo: Aston Martin’s Secret Off-Road SUV Project

AN unconfirmed report has surfaced, suggesting that Aston Martin is in the process of developing a new rugged off-road SUV with supercar-like performance. According to the report, this high-powered four-wheel-drive vehicle is drawing inspiration from iconic models such as the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, Land Rover Defender, and the Lamborghini LM002—a boxy off-roader introduced in 1986 and equipped with a 5.2-litre V12 engine from the Lamborghini Countach which was in the movie series Rambo, played by actor Sylvester Stallone. Therefore, internally, the project is reportedly called ‘Project Rambo.’

The source within Aston Martin indicates that while no final decision has been made, the company is currently assessing various design proposals. It is anticipated that this off-road SUV would share its platform with the DBX, Aston Martin’s first SUV, which has rapidly become the brand’s top seller. However, the new vehicle would feature enhanced off-road capabilities.

The DBX, which serves as the potential foundation for this new model, is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 697hp and 900Nm of torque, and it uses a nine-speed automatic transmission to drive all four wheels. The new off-road SUV would likely leverage this powerful setup while incorporating additional features to tackle rugged terrains, aligning with the performance standards set by Aston Martin’s supercars.