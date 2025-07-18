Local MFOS winners may compete in APMC 2025 in Sri Lanka

LOCAL racers who win specific categories at the upcoming Malaysia Festival of Speed (MFOS) may get the chance to represent Malaysia at the Asia Pacific Motorsport Championship (APMC) in Sri Lanka this September.

The event will take place at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) from August 15 to 17.

Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) president Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir revealed that the second edition of MFOS could introduce this initiative to further develop grassroots motorsports.

“What we want to see is more racers participating in the various racing disciplines, and increased competition within each category in the future,” he said during a press conference.

Mokhzani emphasized the importance of nurturing local talent to compete internationally.

“That is most important to me — we want to develop a talent pool in Malaysia that can compete with international drivers and ensure they can race anywhere.”

The disciplines under consideration include karting, sprint, karting slalom, rally, car gymkhana, and e-sports.

MAM is also working to strengthen Malaysia’s motorsports ecosystem, with long-term plans to establish MFOS as an annual regional event. - Bernama