Three Month Waiting Period For Marine Blue Proton S70

ACCORDING to a recent post on the Proton S70 owners group on Facebook, the waiting period for the delivery of the S70 model now takes between two to three months.

The best-selling variant for this model is the S70 Flagship, while the body color with the highest orders is Marine Blue. Therefore, customers who have ordered this variant and body color need to wait for about three months from the date the hire-purchase loan is approved.

The Proton S70 was officially launched at the end of November last year. This segment-C sedan model comes with four variant options, starting at a price of RM73,800.

Last month, Proton announced that S70 orders were reaching 900 units per week, totaling more than 3,000 units. The delivery of this sedan model will commence this month, with 109 units registered last year.

Source: Motoqar