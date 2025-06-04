JITRA: The public is urged to place their trust in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in carrying out investigations into the gas pipeline fire incident at Putra Heights, Subang Jaya on April 1, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said the police have been involved from the beginning of the tragedy and are still conducting investigations.

“I am constantly receiving the latest briefings from the police... Let the police complete their investigation thoroughly.

“The process of gathering evidence requires diligence and investigative discipline. So I call on the public to trust the police in completing their task,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the ‘Minister of Home Affairs with PDRM’ programme and Hari Raya event at the Kubang Pasu district police headquarters here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said the public can help by refraining from making assumptions and speculations about the incident, especially on social media.

“Suddenly, oil and gas experts have emerged, analysing the causes of the disaster. While they are free to express their views under the freedom of speech, in the case of a police investigation, let the police do their job without interference,“ he said.

He also said that besides the police, the National Registration Department (JPN) and the Immigration Department have taken early action to replace documents such as identity cards, birth certificates, marriage certificates and other records destroyed in the incident.

“Victims are not being charged for the replacements, and both agencies have been instructed to ensure no one is left out because these documents are important as many of the subsequent aid efforts will require proof of identity for verification,” he added.

He also said that when certain segments of society are affected by disasters, everyone must show sympathy and empathy while doing their part to help resolve the victims’ problems.