Toyota To Revive Fourth-Generation Mid-Engine MR2?

TOYOTA, renowned for its iconic JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) offerings, is gearing up to revive one of its classics—the MR2. The compact, mid-engine sports car, often dubbed the “poor man’s Ferrari,” last rolled off the production line in 2007 after three generations. Now, after nearly 20 years, Toyota is set to bring back the MR2 with the fourth-generation model scheduled to debut in 2025.

Toyota’s strategy for sports cars typically involves collaborations, and the upcoming MR2 is no exception. The Japanese automaker is expected to team up with another company to deliver an eagerly anticipated mid-engine model. While details on the partnership remain undisclosed, enthusiasts are bracing for some epic fan service in the tradition of JDM icons.

Interestingly, Toyota’s recent FT-Se Concept, an electric vehicle, appears well-suited in size and packaging for a mid-engine sports car. While the drivetrain type for the production version is yet to be confirmed, the FT-Se Concept raises speculation about the new MR2 potentially embracing electric power.

Another potential platform for the new MR2 could be based on the GR Yaris, known for its sporty prowess. Reports suggest that the prototype currently undergoing testing borrows heavily from the GRMN Yaris, featuring a turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine. This hints at a high-performance, limited-production model with an estimated price tag of around 10 million yen (RM317,974).

Despite the expected high cost, the allure of the revived MR2 lies not only in its performance but also in its limited production, reminiscent of the exclusivity seen in the GRMN Yaris. As Toyota enthusiasts eagerly await the official debut in 2025, the revival of the MR2 promises to add another chapter to the legacy of Japanese sports cars.