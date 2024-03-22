$!Unveiling the Future: BMW Vision Neue Klasse X First Look

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X marks an exhilarating stride forward for the renowned German automaker, presenting a glimpse into the forthcoming evolution of BMW’s X models, underpinned by a blend of aesthetics, technology, sustainability, and the core ethos of the Neue Klasse.

Positioned as the inaugural fully-electric raised derivative constructed on the new architecture, the Vision Neue Klasse X epitomises BMW’s steadfast dedication to electrification and sustainability. Slated for series production at Plant Debrecen in Hungary in 2025, this visionary vehicle harmoniously combines the dynamic essence of an SAV with efficient dynamics and a poised demeanour.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X embodies a distinct exterior language intertwined with a luminous and expansive interior. Pioneering lighting and sound effects, empowered by the next generation of BMW iDrive, enrich the intuitive digital user interface. Embracing the trio of Neue Klasse characteristics – electric, digital, and circular – the vehicle adds a fourth dimension centred on driving exhilaration.

A revolutionary drive and chassis control system, meticulously crafted in-house by the BMW Group, promises a superlative driving encounter tailored to individual preferences. Integration of new super-brains and cutting-edge software ensures seamless manoeuvrability under all circumstances, catapulting the driving experience to unprecedented levels of refinement.

Externally, the design of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X signifies a quantum leap forward in both exterior and interior aesthetics. Elevated ground clearance and a fully-electric framework afford a capacious interior endowed with quintessential BMW proportions and expansive window areas. Iconic BMW elements, including the kidney grille and LED headlights, contribute to the vehicle’s commanding presence.

Within the cabin, revolutionary features such as BMW Panoramic Vision and the HYPERSONX WHEEL engender an immersive and instinctive user engagement. A revamped steering wheel, Central Display, and advanced voice command system facilitate effortless communication between the driver and the vehicle.