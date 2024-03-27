Win Cash Prizes and Gold Bars With BHPetrol’s Latest Contest!

WHEN it comes to contests, BHPetrol has some of the most amazing prizes. Some of the prizes from previous contests include holiday trips, hanging out with local celebrities, cash and even gold bars.

Now though, BHPetrol is back at it again with its latest contest called “Beli dan Menang Ka-Ching”. The contest takes place from the 1st of March until the 30th of April 2024 and is quite easy to take part in.

All you have to do to take part is simply spend RM40 on petrol, diesel or any shop items, except for Tobacco, TnG top up, ePay, utilities payment and carwash payment.

To participate, you just have to download the BHPetrol application, sign up for the eCard and just scan the receipt to receive points and be in the running to win. The more you spend, the better your chances of winning.

So with all this talk of winning, what exactly can you win? BHPetrol never disappoints when it comes to prizes, and some of the prizes include RM1,000 cash, a 5 gram gold bar, a RM3,000 voucher for Habib jewellers, BHPetrol fuel vouchers for a year, and finally, a grand prize of RM5,000 cash.

You don’t even have to wait that long to find out if you have won because BHPetrol announces 50 winners per month. So your chances of winning something are actually quite good.

Remember, all you have to do is spend RM40 at BHPetrol and you will be in the running to win already.

For more information, visit https://www.bhpetrol.com.my/promotions/peraduan-beli-menang-ka-ching/