A love letter with extra sambal

MALAYSIA Day. That one date on the calendar – Sept 16 – that half the rakyat still confuse with Merdeka.

“Eh, bukan kita dah celebrate on Aug 31 meh?” Cue the awkward silence, followed by some patriotic uncle at the kopitiam smacking his newspaper on the table, ready to give a full history lecture.

Let’s clarify before somebody kena cubitan manja: Aug 31, 1957 was Merdeka Day – when Malaya declared independence from the British. Sept 16, 1963 was Malaysia Day – when Sabah, Sarawak and briefly Singapore hopped on board this federation rollercoaster. (Singapore, as we know, went “eh, cannot tahan-lah” and left in 1965. The rest is history... and very expensive property prices.

So, why does Malaysia Day matter? Because without it, our anthem would just be blaring across Semenanjung while Borneo sips teh-c and wonders why nobody invited them to the party.

It is the day that makes Malaysia truly Malaysia.

Unity in rojak, not in uniform

Malaysia loves to brand itself as a “melting pot of cultures”. But come on-lah, we are not a melting pot; we are a rojak.

Everything is thrown in – buah mangga, sotong kering, pineapple and cucumber – all swimming in that sticky black sauce. Sometimes the mix makes sense but sometimes you wonder which uncle thought it was a good idea.

But that is who we are. Not some bland, blended mush but a mix of clash, crunch and sweet-spicy tang. We are the country where you can have nasi lemak for breakfast, banana leaf for lunch and dim sum for tea – all before arguing about whether durian is heaven or hell.

That is the Malaysia worth celebrating – the noisy, messy and delicious chaos.

The Borneo sidebar (yes, we hear you)

But let’s be honest. Malaysia Day is also when Sabah and Sarawak politely – and sometimes not-so-politely – remind the rest of the country, “oi, don’t forget us-lah”.

For decades, our East Malaysian siblings have sometimes felt like the federation’s forgotten cousins. Roads, schools, electricity, clean water – the basics – still pop up on their wish list long after Merdeka. And every Malaysia Day, the same promises resurface like an old karaoke favourite: “Equal partnership, more development – coming soon.”

To be fair, there has been progress. But if we are serious about celebrating Malaysia as one family, it is time to stop treating Sabah and Sarawak like long-distance relatives you only call on once a year. Equal partnership is not just a slogan; it should be woven into the way this country truly works.

Patriotism, Malaysian-style

So, how do Malaysians actually show patriotism? Do we march around waving flags and belting out Negaraku? Sometimes.

But more often, it shows up in the everyday quirks:

The way we defend our local food like it is a matter of national security – Singapore claiming our nasi lemak? Ha, please-lah. Over our sambal-stained bodies;

The way we curse at potholes but still swerve like professional stunt drivers because apa boleh buat;

The way we queue up for hours at the petrol station the night before a price hike, muttering but united in the shared suffering; and

The way we can complain non-stop about the country but let a Mat Salleh talk bad about Malaysia, and suddenly it’s “eh, you don’t say-lah. Only we can scold our own”.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is patriotism with a side of pedas.

The things we pretend don’t exist (but do)

Of course, Malaysia Day wouldn’t be complete without nodding to the elephants in the room – the ones quietly grazing in the background: corruption scandals, racial politics, shifting policies and the occasional leader who treats WhatsApp forwards like gospel.

We celebrate Malaysia Day knowing we are not perfect – that we have got cracks in the system, potholes on the highway and the occasional blackout during football finals. But the truth is, we can still laugh at ourselves, roll our eyes and come together at the mamak stall afterward. That is resilience, Malaysian-style.

Let’s be real for a second. If you are the type who treats Malaysia Day as just another public holiday to sleep in, consider this a little cubit telinga. The point is not just makan-makan and fireworks. It is about remembering that being Malaysian is not about being passive; it means paying attention, voting, caring about what happens to the orang kampung, teachers, nurses and the children growing up in this messy rojak of a nation.

Yes, it can be frustrating at times but Malaysia is home. And if we don’t love

it enough to demand better, then siapa lagi?

Despite everything, Malaysia Day is worth celebrating because where else can you have:

A football match where every race is screaming at the referee in three different languages but united in saying “referee bodoh!”?;

A wedding feast where curry mee and char kuey teow appear side by side without anyone blinking?; and

A Gawai or Kaamatan harvest festival that welcomes everyone, no matter their race or religion, to dance, eat and drink together?

It’s messy, noisy and sometimes a hot mess of contradictions but it is ours. And like any Malaysian mother would say when you complain too much: “Eh, you think other countries so perfect-ah?”

Final toast

So, this Malaysia Day, let’s raise our teh tarik glasses to the federation we call home. To the nasi lemak sellers, traffic jam survivors, the Borneo voices still fighting for fairness, students, workers, dreamers, aunties, uncles and makcik bawang in every WhatsApp group.

Malaysia is not perfect but perfection is boring. Malaysia is fiery sambal

on white rice – simple, spicy and unforgettable. And for all the drama, chaos and aiyoh-ness, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Selamat Hari Malaysia! Quick, top up the teh tarik before I start giving a history lecture nobody asked for.

Azura Abas is the associate editor of theSun.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com