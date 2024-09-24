A Malaysian Alps in Cameron Highlands

IN the heart of Malaysia lies what I fondly call the “Malaysian Alps”, Cameron Highlands. During my first visit in December 2020, I could hardly believe I was still in Malaysia, chilled to the bone in a tropical country where snow is unheard of.

That was the feeling I had the moment I stepped into Cameron Highlands, this wonderful, charming hill station sitting at an altitude of about 1,500 meters above sea level.

Despite the winding road leading up to the Highlands, I have visited Cameron more than four times, more than I have visited any other city in my own country, Yemen.

I truly consider it one of the most breathtaking landscapes I’ve ever seen.

While cold weather usually evokes images of snow-covered land devoid of greenery, Cameron Highlands defies this norm.

Its green, sloping hills and refreshing air create a stunning contrast to the chilly weather.

The cold also provides an ideal environment for agriculture, making Cameron Highlands famous for its tea plantations, fruits and a variety of vegetables.

On one hand, I am captivated by the endless terraces of tea bushes stretching across the hills, while on the other, I am entranced by the sight of green tea rows contrasting beautifully with the crimson-red strawberries.

Cameron Highlands’ charm extends beyond its tea plantations and strawberry farms.

It is also home to a variety of flowers - roses, lavender and daisies - that brighten the landscape.

Across the towns of Brinchang, Tanah Rata and Ringlet, I am always delighted by the sight of colourful flowers, each competing to fill the air with their sweet fragrances.

The abundance of flora also supports thriving bee farms, where rich nectar produces high-quality honey.

Adding to the serene atmosphere, the melodic sounds of birds singing in the early morning lift the spirits and set a peaceful tone for the day.

One of my favourite moments in Cameron Highlands is watching the mist kiss the hilltops in the mornings, as if nature itself is painting a romantic portrait.

This small piece of heaven has become my ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of Kuala Lumpur, offering visitors tranquillity, peace, and relaxation.

I am equally drawn to Cameron Highlands’ history.

The colonial British-style architecture and cottages never fail to transport me to a European town, making me feel like I’m walking through a piece of Europe nestled in Asia.

These buildings offer a glimpse into the integration of Malaysia’s lush nature with the region’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

Despite its stunning beauty and unique charm, I often wonder why Cameron Highlands has not received the same global recognition as other natural destinations.

Compared with the Swiss Alps or European lakes and countryside, Cameron Highlands offers a similarly breathtaking experience for like-minded tourists.

The only explanation I can think of is the lack of marketing and media attention.

Even within Malaysia, destinations such as Langkawi, Malacca, Penang and the Perhentian Islands – known for their beaches – seem to receive more recognition.

I believe that, given its unique climate and natural features, Cameron Highlands deserves to be marketed more, especially to niche tourists seeking green destinations with distinctive, charming attractions.

While there are many beautiful places around the world, Cameron Highlands should undoubtedly be one of them.

I love Cameron Highlands so much that I started writing this soon after arriving for the long Hari Malaysia weekend, sipping a cup of hot Cameron tea with ginger and cardamom on my hotel balcony.

The writer is a lecturer at the Department of English Language, Faculty of Languages and Linguistics in Universiti Malaya.