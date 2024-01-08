A.R. Rahman’s concert falls short of expectations

LET us dive into the wild world of live concerts, where performers, fans and organisers come together in a supposed win-win situation.

The organisers get to line their pockets, the performers get a big slice of the profit pie and the audiences are promised a memorable musical journey. Sounds like a dream?

Well, hold on to your seats because the recent A.R. Rahman concert left a lot to be desired. It started off with a bang, or should I say, a lack thereof? The emcee was nowhere to be found. Maybe, Rahman wanted the spotlight to himself, with no distractions.

Who needs an engaging host when you can have a fragmented flow and a severe case of “What next?” syndrome. It is like a suspense element gone wrong. Continuity and immersive experiences be damned.

Now, let us talk about Rahman himself. Sure, the man is an iconic musical composer and singer but when you step on that stage, it is time to focus on the audience. Show off your talent with the intention to entertain and enthral, not to stroke your ego.

But alas, Rahman seemed to be tooting his own horn a little too loudly. He decided to grace us with a short music video clip, claiming it was a groundbreaking display of artificial intelligence (AI) components. Cue my immediate reaction: “So what?” AI is everywhere these days, my friend. Music makers around the world have been using AI to whip up mind-bending tunes and videos.

And if that video was supposed to be a feather in his cap, well, it fell flat. If there was anything worth shouting about, Rahman did not bother to explain it. How impolite.

Speaking of haughtiness, Rahman seemed to have an extra serving of it that night. It was quite a departure from his usual humble demeanour, or so I have heard. But I guess, this was my first Rahman live show, and did he disappoint.

Let us not forget the lack of local flavour. In his 2023 gig, he brought Siti Nurhaliza on stage for a Tamil number but this time – nope. It felt like a missed opportunity to connect with the local crowd. But who needs that when you are an unbeatable composer, right?

Or at least that is up for debate. Rumour has it that Rahman was caught lip-syncing for some of the popular numbers.

Let us move on to the organisers – do they have a long way to go. Basic principles of on-ground arrangement seemed to elude them, whether by chance or design, who knows? With multiple events happening in Bukit Jalil that night, a few signboards could have worked wonders.

And what is the deal with the no outside food and drinks rule? Imagine my fury when the only team selling drinks vanished into thin air once the concert started. But wait – there was food available in another part of the stadium, just without any signboards or information. A little emcee action could have saved the day.

Do not get me started on the endurance test we were put through. Sitting on plastic chairs for five to six hours straight was a true test of our resilience. But I suppose dealing with over 30,000 people in a big venue is a challenge – something they clearly did not conquer.

Let us get back to Rahman’s show. Pause after pause, breaking the momentum left and right. It felt like an afterthought, a poorly planned activity. Come on, Rahman, you can do better than that.

Sure, Rahman has a fan base around the world, transcending language and ethnicity. They say music is universal but it seems like everyone had a different experience at this show.

One septuagenarian friend said: “Oh, there were many flaws but I will forgive Rahman because I am a die-hard fan.” Well, I guess that is all that matters, right?

And then we have another fan in her thirties, who came with 10 friends. She felt the show was not worth the money, and she could not help but notice Rahman’s ignorance and ego shining through.

Apparently, he had zero rapport or connection with the audience, not even bothering to introduce the singers until he felt like it. Classy move.

But appreciation of fine and performing arts can never be objective, right? So, I guess this show was just a different kind of experience for different people, and that is the beauty of music, folk.

It is all about the existential perception of everyone. Whether you loved it or hated it, one thing is for sure: A.R. Rahman’s concert left a lasting impression. For better or worse, it is up to you to decide.