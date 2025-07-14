Building cyber-resilient workforce

IN today’s hyper-connected global economy, cybersecurity can be a strategic risk at the highest levels of leadership – not just a technical issue buried within IT departments.

As cyber threats continue to grow in frequency, sophistication and impact, the need for a cyber-resilient workforce is no longer optional; it is

a national economic and security imperative.

From a senior management perspective, there is an increasing demand for cybersecurity professionals who can translate technical risks into financial and operational terms, develop business continuity plans and strategic incident response playbooks, and foster organisational cultures that prioritise cyber resilience at every level.

There is urgent need for deep technical specialists – ethical hackers, cloud security architects, threat intelligence analysts and secure software developers – roles requiring technical mastery in highly specialised domains.

As such, higher education institutions must step forward, not only to supply technical talent but to shape the next generation of strategic leaders who possess strategic management capabilities and technical excellence.

Designing curriculum to meet industry needs

To meet the rising expectations of the industry, universities must adopt an agile and integrated cybersecurity education model by:

• Embedding cybersecurity education across disciplines – not limiting it to computer science but also introducing it into business, law, engineering and healthcare curricula.

• Offering dual-track programmes: one for technical specialists and one for cyber-aware managers, policymakers and executives.

• Constantly refreshing academic content in line with technological shifts such as AI, IoT, 5G and quantum computing threats.

Curriculum development should be co-designed with industry partners, cybersecurity firms and government agencies to ensure alignment with real-world challenges, regulatory demands and technological advancements.

Importance of hands-on training

While higher education institutions serve as good platforms for theory-based knowledge, it is equally important to prioritise experiential learning environments that simulate real-world threat landscapes.

These can include ethical hacking labs, (where students explore system vulnerabilities within controlled and ethical frameworks), Red Team/Blue Team exercises (simulating offensive and defensive cybersecurity scenarios to build critical thinking and adversarial resilience) and cyber range platforms (replicating enterprise digital ecosystems under attack, to train students in incident response, forensics and cyber crisis management).

Additionally, leading universities are now leveraging innovation accelerators or cybersecurity innovation hubs to drive applied research, commercialisation and real-world impact in cybersecurity. Such platforms serve multiple purposes such as:

• Nurturing cybersecurity-focused start-ups and spin-offs, led by students, researchers and faculty entrepreneurs.

Funding applied cybersecurity research projects addressing industry pain points like ransomware defence, cloud security hardening and AI-based threat detection.

• Creating a bridge between academia and industry, piloting cybersecurity innovations in operational environments.

• Hosting hackathons, innovation challenges and incubation programmes to accelerate student-led cybersecurity solutions from idea to impact.

Through these accelerators, universities can move beyond teaching cybersecurity – they become ecosystem builders for cybersecurity innovation.

Role of certifications, internships and mentorship programmes

In today’s cybersecurity job market, academic qualifications must be ideally complemented by industry-recognised certifications such as CISSP, CEH, CompTIA Security+ and cloud-specific credentials.

Forward-thinking universities integrate certification preparation into their curricula, allowing students to graduate not only with a degree but also with certifications that signal immediate employability.

In addition, structured internship programmes can place students in cybersecurity roles across various industries – from banking and healthcare to critical infrastructure.

By complementing this, mentorship initiatives can connect students with cybersecurity professionals, including CISOs and security entrepreneurs, offering career guidance, industry insights, and leadership development.

By offering certifications, internships and mentorship opportunities, universities can provide students with a full-stack cybersecurity education experience – blending knowledge, experience and professional networks.

In conclusion, higher education institutions have a unique and critical role in shaping the future of cybersecurity.

By designing interdisciplinary, industry-aligned curricula; investing in experiential learning environments and innovation accelerators; and forging strong government and industry partnerships, universities can develop cyber-resilient leaders and innovators who will safeguard our digital future.

In cybersecurity education, the stakes are high – and the time to act is now.

Mohd Roydean Osman is the vice president of Innovation and Commercialisation at Taylor’s University’s Centre for Research and Enterprise: Knowledge Transfer and Commercialisation.

He has over 25 years of experience in the field of research and development, innovation management and as a technology strategist. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com