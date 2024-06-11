Call for Malaysia Airlines to rediscover its roots

I WRITE this letter with a heavy heart. After nearly three decades of loyalty to Malaysia Airlines (MAS), it pains me to say that our national carrier, once a symbol of pride and prestige, is rapidly losing its appeal.

As a frequent traveller since my 30s and 40s – flying MAS monthly for work across the globe – my commitment to our national airline has remained steadfast. Even in the face of criticisms, I stood by MAS, altering flights and routes just to support it.

Today, in my late 50s, I still travel monthly to Sarawak and take an annual trip abroad to Mecca. However, I now find myself questioning whether this loyalty is justified.

Sarawak is a gem waiting to be discovered, with immense tourism potential. However, with the current airfares, especially on MAS, many potential travellers are priced out, severely hampering the state’s tourism growth.

The recent prices to Kuching are, to put it plainly, shocking. Last-minute bookings are unavoidable at times, but I was appalled to be charged nearly RM4,700 for a return business ticket to Kuching. Even my staff, flying economy, paid close to RM3,000 for the same route.

Planning ahead does not seem to help much either; even when booked a month in advance, return tickets are close to RM3,000 for business class and over RM1,300 for economy. This level of pricing is absurd, especially for a domestic route.

I believe, as many do, that with premium prices should come a premium experience. Unfortunately, MAS no longer delivers on this. The business lounge, once a place to relax before flights, has deteriorated.

As I write this on Oct 30, the restrooms in the lounge are still under renovation – a situation I encountered throughout September as well.

The dining experience in the lounge has lost its lustre.

Recently, while attempting to enjoy a simple nasi lemak, I was served boiled eggs still in their shell. When I requested help to remove the shell, the response from the staff was, “we don’t do that”, which was disappointing and telling of how far standards have dropped.

Onboard, the situation does not improve. In business class, we now deal with seats that do not recline properly.

The food, an essential part of any long-haul experience, has worsened. On two recent occasions, the in-flight meals were barely edible, bordering on “off”. In one instance, the lack of quality even made me hesitate to eat.

The lack of comfort in facilities and amenities makes each flight less enjoyable than the last. Even my annual long-haul flights to Mecca on MAS, which I look forward to each year, have not been immune to these setbacks.

Travelling such distances should bring an experience that feels seamless and comfortable, but MAS has started to fall short even here.

Adding to this is the cumbersome process of booking tickets online. With ticket sales exclusively digital, resolving booking issues becomes frustratingly difficult.

Customer service, once a proud element of MAS’s offering, is increasingly subpar, with representatives often unable to assist adequately.

The only saving grace, as many loyal customers like myself would agree, are the cabin crew. Their friendliness and dedication are a testament to the heart and spirit MAS was once known for – they are MAS’s real assets.

If MAS continues along this trajectory, it will lose the loyalty of not only long-standing customers like myself but also the new generation of travellers.

Competing airlines like Emirates and Saudi Airlines are waiting in the wings, ready to welcome disillusioned MAS customers with open arms.

As I reluctantly contemplate flying with them, I realise how close MAS is to losing the competitive edge it once had. My hope is that MAS’s management and its owners take heed of these issues

and recognise the urgent need for improvement.

This is not just about ticket prices or outdated lounges; it is about restoring pride in our national airline and ensuring it represents Malaysia as it once did – with quality, excellence and care.

MAS has a legacy worth fighting

for, but only if the commitment to improvement is genuine. For the sake of all who continue to fly MAS out of loyalty and pride, I urge the airline’s leadership to act swiftly and decisively to bring MAS back to its roots as a serious and reliable airline worthy of our national identity.

Prof (Haji) Said Bani CM Din

Loyal (but concerned)

MAS traveller