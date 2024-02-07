Celebrating the spirit of kindness and unity among Malaysians

I AM writing to share a profoundly heartwarming experience my husband and I had at Summers Bay Resort on Lang Tengah Island in Terengganu.

This journey not only aided my recovery from a prolonged illness but also reaffirmed my faith in the unity and kindness that epitomise our Malaysian society.

Recently, my husband planned a getaway to this picturesque resort to help me recuperate from a persistent fever and flu caused by the ongoing air- conditioner installation at my office.

Despite the diligent efforts of medical professionals, the source of my ailment remained unclear. However, upon arriving on the island, my symptoms disappeared almost instantly. It became evident that what I needed most was fresh air and a serene environment.

At the resort, we found ourselves to be the only Malay couple among predominantly foreign and non-Malay tourists. Yet, not once did we feel alienated or out of place.

The resort’s operators and staff, hailing from Terengganu and Kelantan, embraced us with genuine warmth and hospitality. Hearing the non-Malay staff speak Malay with Kelantanese and Terengganu accents created an atmosphere of inclusivity and familiarity that was deeply comforting.

My husband, an ardent diver, spent his time cleaning his equipment while I engaged with the resort staff. One couple had a beautiful nine-month-old baby girl named Eva, who captivated me with her bravery and outgoing nature. As I admired her cuteness, my husband struck up a conversation with her parents.

When I mentioned that my husband and I loved children but had not been blessed with any of our own, the mother of the baby girl immediately offered, “Would you like to carry Eva?” I gladly accepted, and as I held her in my arms, I saw my husband smiling too. In that moment, I did not see Eva or her mother as Malaysian-born Chinese. All I saw was a beautiful baby and a mother who understood my feelings.

This simple act of kindness opened the door to a meaningful conversation about children, their future in our country and how we can foster unity among Malaysians from a young age.

We discussed the importance of instilling values of mutual respect and understanding in our children, emphasising that the love and care for a child transcend any boundaries of creed, race or skin colour.

But I ardently believe that if everyone in Malaysia had the capacity to converse in all three main languages of the country (Malay, Mandarin and Tamil), the conversation would have gone further and been more intimate as we would have been speaking the same language and understanding each other better. The connection and the bond would be stronger.

This reminded me of Nelson Mandela’s insightful words: “If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart.” This quote emphasises the profound impact of communicating with someone in their native language as it creates a deeper and more personal connection.

This experience was a poignant reminder of the inherent kindness, love and respect that Malaysians possess. It stands as a testament to the spirit of unity that binds us together as a nation.

In times when we often hear about division and differences, it is essential to remember and cherish moments like these that highlight the beautiful unity and understanding among us.

Moreover, this experience at the resort underscores a crucial point: Malaysians, regardless of their background, respect and care for one another.

It is this mutual respect and empathy that can drive our nation forward, ensuring a harmonious and prosperous future for all. The simple yet profound gesture of offering me to hold baby Eva spoke volumes about the shared humanity that binds us together.

As we navigate through the complexities of modern society, it is vital to hold onto these values of unity and respect. They are the foundation upon which we can build a more inclusive and cohesive Malaysia.

My time at the resort was not just a healing retreat for my body but also a rejuvenating experience for my soul, reminding me of the beautiful tapestry of our multicultural nation.

Let us celebrate and nurture this spirit of unity and kindness, ensuring that future generations inherit a Malaysia that is not only diverse but also deeply connected through mutual respect and love.

Suzianah Nhazzla Ismail

Putramas