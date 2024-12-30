Digital reform no cause for alarm

AS the year comes to an end, it is a good time to reflect on the momentous and sometimes turbulent changes affecting the media landscape.

Firstly, let me express my conviction that freedom of the press is an important pillar of a functioning democracy. Our nation’s press has been suppressed in the past during times like Ops Lalang, Reformasi, Bersih and the 1MDB financial scandal.

Therefore, it is commendable that press bodies and related NGOs are vigilant over any changes in regulations that may impinge upon this.

However, over 90% of complaints made to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) concern scams, internet trafficking, sexual abuse material, grooming, illegal drug sales, access to weapons and the spread of terrorist ideology and hate speech.

Early last week, we were informed of the shocking news that the police and MCMC launched a series of raids on individuals suspected of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The figures were astounding. Over 40,000 CSAM and adult pornographic content from various devices including computers, cell phones and hard disks were seized.

After the raids in six states, some 13 individuals aged between 20 and 74 were arrested. This illustrates the importance of intelligence provided by MCMC, with some suspects even admitting to finding and buying explicit content via social media and messaging platforms, such as X and Telegram.

The suspects operated online under false identities and were flagged for actively accessing and sharing CSAM content on messaging and social media platforms.

Aside from these horrific revelations, there are many other avenues for illegal operations to thrive unless they are checked by legislation.

According to a report in a newspaper, imitation gel-blaster guns are widely available online through e-commerce and social media platforms. Last year, nearly 150 crimes were committed using these imitation weapons.

Hence the need to introduce measures, such as the “Regulatory framework for internet messaging service and social media service providers”, which was released on Aug 1 and is set to take effect on Jan 1, 2025.

The regulatory framework requires that all social media and internet messaging services with at least eight million registered users in Malaysia must apply for an applications service provider class licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act by Jan 1, 2025. One of the requirements to obtain this licence is using locally incorporated companies.

This also illustrates why it should not reach the stage where every initiative by the communications ministry and regulatory bodies, like MCMC, is greeted with alarm and suspicion.

As the digital media industry evolves, it becomes necessary to put in new safeguards. This is imperative as traditional print and even online media reach is in decline and being replaced by social media as the primary information source.

Some governance is required, yet at the same time, we do not want it to be too heavy handed. A situation that must be avoided is giving too much power to the authorities to clamp down on dissent and satire.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim himself recently spoke out against any possible action against graphic artist Fahmi Reza, who was reportedly summoned by Bukit Aman over a satirical piece.

“Frankly, I think for the purpose of this matter, I want to tell agencies like MCMC and the police that on the criticisms towards the prime minister, let it be,” he said last week.

What is clear is that the landscape is shifting and that there will be hiccups and obstacles. Transparency is required, and in attempting

to prepare a governing code of conduct,

MCMC has begun consultations with

relevant stakeholders.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has also said that the government has no plans to block users’ access to social media platforms that fail to register for the annual licence.

Based on what we have seen this year, there have been overreactions to the update of the press accreditation card and the codification of the Malaysian Journalist Code of Ethics.

There was also uproar over an initial plan requiring all internet service providers to implement public domain name system redirection last September.

Furthermore, on Nov 1, when MCMC announced U Mobile’s selection as Malaysia’s second 5G network operator, with the goal of ensuring that the full benefits of 5G technology reach the general public, industries and the nation, this too was greeted with complaints.

The selection was based on a combination of factors, such as business and technical plans, customer complaint rates, satisfaction records and the company’s track record in executing other infrastructure projects.

Thus, we can see the need to strike the right balance. While remaining vigilant, the public and the media should not automatically assume a suspicious attitude towards initiatives which are key towards updating and upgrading our laws to prepare for a digital future.

Disinformation and misplaced frustration have been factors, and it is hoped that with the new year, a fresh, open-hearted and cooperative attitude can develop as the country proceeds with transformative reforms.

Martin Vengadesan is a veteran editor and consultant in the digital media industry. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com