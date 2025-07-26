Pahang Sultan revokes honours, warns against land encroachment and division

KUANTAN: His Highness Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the Sultan of Pahang, addressed critical state issues during the Investiture Ceremony at Istana Abdulaziz in conjunction with his 66th birthday.

The Ruler revealed that 49 out of 67 individuals are awaiting the revocation of their state honours due to various violations.

He expressed concern over individuals falsely invoking his name or the Pahang Palace’s authority for personal gain.

“Certain individuals falsely claim royal approval or protection, which has no basis,“ His Highness stated.

On illegal land encroachment, Al-Sultan Abdullah called for comprehensive inspections and strict enforcement across all districts.

“I do not want Pahang’s agricultural industry, particularly the durian sector, to suffer like neighbouring countries where weak land management led to monopolisation,“ he said.

His Highness also voiced disappointment over those sowing racial and religious discord. “I urge the youth to use social media responsibly—to build, not destroy; to unite, not divide,“ he emphasised.

Regarding healthcare, the Sultan stressed the urgency of completing Maran Hospital, calling it a critical necessity.

He also encouraged SME growth, urging reduced bureaucratic hurdles for entrepreneurs.

In his royal address, His Highness pushed for stronger welfare initiatives, including targeted assistance, job training, and housing support under the Pahang Prosperity Initiative. - Bernama