First aid for choking children

RECENTLY, the nation was shocked by the tragic news of a child’s death from choking on chewy candy.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical need for awareness about first aid in choking situations, especially among children.

Choking occurs when an object blocks the airway, preventing oxygen from reaching the brain.

Without sufficient oxygen, brain damage can begin within four minutes, and the situation can quickly become fatal.

What should you do if faced with such an emergency?

Stay calm

The rescuer should remain calm and act immediately. Learn the steps of first aid and seek professional help immediately. Bystanders can assist by calling emergency services at 999.

Recognising signs of choking

Signs that a child may be choking include:

- Persistent coughing without an obvious reason.

- Difficulty breathing or gasping for air.

- Wheezing sounds, similar to those heard in asthma patients.

- Panic and clutching the throat.

- Inability to speak or make sounds.

- Face turning blue or loss of consciousness.

Actions if the victim is still conscious:

Infants under one year old:

- Lay the baby face down along the rescuer’s forearm, with the head lower than the body, and hold the baby securely. (pic)

- Using the other hand, give five back blows between the shoulder blades.

- Turn the baby over and check if the object has been expelled. If visible, carefully remove it without pushing it further in.

- If baby continues to show signs of choking, place two fingers at the centre of the chest and perform five chest thrusts.

- Repeat back blows and chest thrusts alternately until the object is expelled or the baby becomes unconscious.

Children aged one to 12 years:

- Ask the victim if they can speak or cough.

- If they are able to cough, encourage them to continue coughing strongly to expel the object.

- If the cough is weak or they cannot cough, give five back blows between the shoulder blades with the head positioned lower.

- If unsuccessful, perform abdominal thrusts (Heimlich manoeuvre) below the navel until the object is expelled.

- If the object is visible in the mouth, carefully remove it without pushing it further in.

If the victim is unconscious and not breathing:

- Lay the victim flat on the floor.

- Open the airway using the head-tilt, chin-lift technique.

- Check the victim’s mouth and carefully remove any visible object.

- If the victim is still not breathing after the object is removed, give rescue breaths by blowing into their mouth for one second.

- Observe the chest for movement after each breath.

- Perform chest compressions if necessary.

First aid training

The public is encouraged to undergo first aid training as it may help save lives. With the right knowledge, individuals can act more confidently and effectively in emergency situations.

Preventive measures

Prevention is more important than treatment. Ensure that food is served in appropriate sizes and chewed properly. Children should be discouraged from playing or joking while eating. The responsibility for a child’s safety lies with adults.

Assoc Prof (C) Dr Shahrul Nizam Ahmad Zamzali is a consultant emergency physician at KPJ Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com